"He hasn't been on our roster for a while" - Jaguars fan calls out NFL shop for having player who left team in March as cover athlete on team page

The Jacksonville Jaguars fan base is a extremely observant. While the NFL Shop sells team apparel, jerseys, hats, etc., they also have athletes on each team's front page.

It appears that the website doesn't pay too much attention to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former wide receiver DJ Chark was spotted on the Jaguars' front page of their site.

Chark was drafted by the team in the second-round of the 2018 NFL draft out of LSU. He played with the Jaguars from 2018-2021. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2019, where he recorded 73 receptions, 1,008 yards, and eight receiving touchdowns. These were all career highs.

Chark entered the off-season as a free agent and was one of the best free agent wide receivers on the market. Some thought the Jaguars would re-sign him, but he chose to sign with the Detroit Lions. The Lions signed Chark to a one-year, $10 million deal on March, 17, 2022.

This Twitter user pointed out that the Jaguars home page cover player was DJ Chark, who is currently not on the roster anymore.

The NFL noticed the error and fixed it. They tweeted in response, "Thank you for bringing this to our attention. I have reached out to the proper team to get this corrected. If you have any other questions, please feel free to send me a DM."

Official NFL Shop @OfficialNFLShop



twitter.com/messages/compo… @AussieJag Thank you for bringing this to our attention. I have reached out to the proper team to get this corrected. If you have any other questions, please feel free to send me a DM. @AussieJag Thank you for bringing this to our attention. I have reached out to the proper team to get this corrected. If you have any other questions, please feel free to send me a DM.twitter.com/messages/compo…

This Twitter user responded to the NFL page and thanked them.

This Twitter user pointed out that the NFL changed it. It now features a picture of Trevor Lawrence.

This Twitter user said that you'd think they'd have somebody who monitored things like this.

Another Twitter user pointed out that they changed it.

This Twitter user pointed out that the NFL Shop did something wrong.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a few pass catchers this off-season

Arizona Cardinals v Baltimore Ravens

The Jaguars lost their best wide receiver in DJ Chark this off-season. They've added a few new weapons for second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence to work with.

They signed Christian Kirk to a massive, four-year $84 million deal. They made him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL. They also added wide receiver Zay Jones, who, most recently, played for the Las Vegas Raiders. They also improved at the tight end position by signing tight end Evan Engram.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far