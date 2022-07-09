“He’s angry” - NFL analyst believes Carolina’s trade for Baker Mayfield was a 1000 IQ move

The Carolina Panthers may have a new starting quarterback this season in Baker Mayfield. They acquired the former first-overall pick from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, July 7th. In exchange, the Browns got a 5th-round pick and got part of Mayfield's salary dumped off.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero . Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. https://t.co/xuTLqosmZm

Former NFL coach and current NFL analyst Eric Mangini joined the show Speak for Yourself. Mangini talked about the 2017 Heisman Trophy Winner and the other Panthers quarterbacks. Mangini thinks Baker Mayfield will win the starting job.

Mangini said:

"I'm on the Baker Mayfield starter and wins the job track because of a lot of things when you look at every objective criteria, whether its completion percentage, whether it's quarterback rating, whether it's touchdown, percentage, interceptions, interception percentage, the fact that he's been able to to win a playoff game, all those different things means that he's an upgrade. And to me this was this was a great move by Carolina. He comes in he takes a pay cut, which means he's motivated, he's angry."

Mangini added that although he's behind in the system, he thinks Mayfield will thrive learning under a new coordinator in Carolina.

Mangini added:

"He's on his second team. He plays it seems to me that he plays better that way and I know there's that he's at a disadvantage in terms of learning system. Sam's got the edge there. But he's played long enough, he's played with enough new coordinators to know how to be able to learn a system quickly. I think this is a really good move for Carolina."

The Carolina Panthers quarterback room features Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Matt Corral

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints

Baker Mayfield helped lead the Cleveland Browns to their first playoff victory in the last 26 years in the first round of the 2020 playoffs. The Browns defeated the Steelers and Mayfield showed the potential to win in the post-season.

Darnold went 4-7 last season as the Panthers' starting quarterback, with a passer rating of 71.9. The Panthers even brought back Cam Newton for a few starts last season, but it did not work out.

Carolina also drafted rookie Matt Corral out of Ole Miss in the third-round of the draft this year.

Head coach Matt Rhule is in the hot seat this season and it will be important to get the right starting quarterback for the team. It will be a quarterback battle for the rest of the off-season and any quarterback could be the starter come week one.

If you use any quotes credit Eric Mangini, Speak For Yourself and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far