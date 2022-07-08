"Carolina is the NFL's biggest mess" - Skip Bayless calls out Browns for trading Baker Mayfield to a "more dysfunctional" organization

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday (July 7). The Panthers traded a fifth-round pick for the former first-overall pick.

While the move could prove to be helpful for the Panthers, Skip Bayless doesn't seem to be the biggest fan of where Mayfield was traded. Reports suggested that the Seattle Seahawks were another possible destination for the quarterback.

Bayless consequently thinks Baker Mayfield is in the worst situation possible. He tweeted:

"Shrewd move by the Browns, trading Baker to the worst situation possible, one even more dysfunctional than Cleveland's, sabotaging his ability to come back to haunt them. Carolina is the NFL's biggest mess. Baker will need to move again before he rises & shines. AND HE WILL."

The Browns traded Mayfield after acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this off-season. The latter's arrival evidently closed the door on the 27-year-old's time in Cleveland.

It is worth noting that the Browns are still waiting to hear whether or not Watson will be suspended. Given that is the case, they could have tried to work a way for Mayfield to stay, but decided to part ways with him anyway.

Skip Bayless defended Baker Mayfield after he won a playoff game in Pittsburgh

Mayfield helped lead the Cleveland Browns to their first playoff victory in the last 26 years in the first round of the 2020 playoffs. The Browns defeated their arch-rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, 48-37.

A piece of our unforgettable Wild Card win vs. Steelers is now on display at the @ProFootballHOF

After their playoff victory over the Steelers, Bayless lauded Mayfield, who put in an impressive display and said:

"Odell [Beckham Jr.] suffered through three different surgeries while he was a Cleveland Brown. He was hard on Baker because he dropped a lot of balls. And then, when Odell went down at Cincinnati, Baker Mayfield really took off and he won eight out of the next 11 games, including a playoff game against your archrival on the road in Pittsburgh."

Bayless added:

"It was the first playoff win in 26 years as a franchise and in that game, Baker Mayfield had a QBR of 91. On a scale of zero to 100, it was a sensational game of 91. Over those 11 games. Baker Mayfield threw 20 touchdowns to only three picks."

Mayfield went 11-5 during the regular season that year while throwing for 3,563 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. However, despite his exploits, the Browns have decided to move on from him before his rookie contract ends.

