Jaguars vs Dolphins prediction, odds and picks - October 17 | NFL season 2021-22

The last NFL International Series game of the 2021 season put two Florida teams against each other for a 9:30 a.m. EST kickoff when the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars play in London.

Together, the Dolphins and Jaguars had a single win in the 2021 season, with both considered major disappointments in the first five weeks. There was some expectation for Miami to be a playoff contender, but injuries to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and a defensive regression put the Dolphins in a 1-4 start.

On the other hand, the Jaguars are a complete mess. Yes, they have Trevor Lawrence under center, but they did a poor job building an offense around him, thus his full potential is yet to be unlocked. There's also the mess caused by Urban Meyer's off-field distractions.

All in all, this will be a game between two desperate teams trying to salvage anything from a poor season. Check out our preview for this game.

Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars Match Details

Fixture - Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date & Time - October 17, 9:30 AM EST

Venue - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK.

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds

Spreads

Dolphins: -3.0 (-105)

Jaguars: +3.0 (-115)

Moneyline

Dolphins: -148

Jaguars: +126

Totals

Dolphins: o47 (-110)

Jaguars: u47 (-110).

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Picks

The best thing to do for this game regarding betting picks is simply to stay away, because it's difficult to know the truly strength of any of these teams. The Jaguars have made life complicated for some better teams, but at +3, it's difficult to go with any team that's still winless after five weeks.

The Dolphins will have Tua Tagovailoa back this week, but it's impossible to know his real condition for Sunday's game.

If you really want to bet in this game to have any reason to wake up early, maybe the Dolphins -3 is the way to go, as they have more talent than the Jaguars. But don't risk any more money.

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Key Injuries

The Dolphins will miss two of their best players, with cornerback Xavien Howard and wide receiver DeVante Parker out for this international game. Cornerback Byron Jones is questionable, with tight end Adam Shaheen also a game-time decision. Tua Tagovailoa is back for the first time since Week 2.

The Jaguars will be without Myles Jack for this game, as the linebacker is recovering from a back injury and did not practice all week. Tyson Campbell (toe) and Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) are questionable for Sunday's game and will be game-time decisions.

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Head-to-Head

The Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars have played 10 times, with a tie in the series record, as both teams have won five games each.

The last game between these two teams was in the pandemic marred 2020 season, where the Dolphins won easily by 31-13. Ryan Fitzpatrick was the starting quarterback for Miami that day as Tua Tagovailoa was still recovering from a hip injury suffered in college. For the Jaguars, Gardner Minshew started as quarterback, with no touchdowns and an interception.

Miami Dolphins v Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction

Ten games, one win. That's the way to judge these teams this year. There wasn't much of an expectation for the Jaguars as they entered phase 1 of their rebuild, but the Dolphins were considered a playoff contender before the season and they are in danger of being eliminated much earlier than anticipated.

In a game between two desperate teams, the Dolphins' talent should prevail, even if it's not the greatest game in the world.

Prediction: Dolphins win in an effort led by rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who will have his first 100 receiving yards game in the NFL, also with a touchdown.

