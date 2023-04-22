Jalen Carter College Stats Breakdown: Can Georgia DT climb back into consideration at #3 overall?

At Georgia, Jalen Carter had a stellar tenure. He stood out as one of the defensive captains for the Bulldogs at the end of his college career, winning two consecutive titles.

Last year, the Georgia star was selected as an undisputed All-American. He received first-team All-SEC recognition and was selected as a contender for the Rotary Lombardi Award as the best lineman in the country.

During his career at Georgia, Carter participated in every game except for two. He helped the Bulldogs win the Peach Bowl as a freshman, as well as the 2021 and 2022 College Football Playoff National Championships. In his three years, Georgia went 37-3.

Jalen Carter, a guy who weighs more than 300 pounds and suited up in numerous positions across Georgia's defensive unit, possesses a unique combination of stature, strength, and athleticism.

He has excellent run defensive skills. As a player who leads many double teams and performs admirably against them, he frequently frees up those surrounding him to create plays.

He did not produce many sacks for the Bulldogs, but in 2022 he had 32 quarterback pressures, the most among interior defensive players in the SEC.

With Georgia, Carter demonstrated his athleticism early in his collegiate football career, starting two of 10 games in his first season (2020). In the same season, he collected 14 tackles, three for a loss, and one blocked kick.

Jalen Carter served as a defensive lineman for the Bulldogs in 2021, partnering with Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt. After compiling 37 tackles, 8.5 for loss with three sacks, two blocked kicks, and a pair of starts in 15 contests, he was named to the second team of the SEC that season.

Despite sitting out a few games during the Bulldogs' championship run, Carter was a key member of Georgia's defensive line. It conceded the lowest number of rushing yards per game last season, earning first-team Associated Press All-American and all-conference accolades.

In 13 contests in 2022, Carter made 32 tackles, three sacks, three pass breakups, and two inspired fumbles.

Will Jalen Carter be selected among the top 3 in the 2023 NFL Draft?

After entering a not-guilty plea to misdemeanor counts of speeding and careless driving associated with a tragic collision in January, Jalen Carter's draft reputation tanked.

He was given a 12-month probationary term, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service, and the requirement to complete a driving safety program approved by the state.

At Georgia's pro day in March, Carter measured 323 pounds, 9 pounds more than he did at the Indianapolis scouting combine. He chose to skip the 40-yard dash, cone drills, and other tests for fitness in favor of just participating in position exercises, which he did not complete.

Many draft experts have left Jalen Carter out of their top five selections in the NFL draft due to all these factors. In his most recent mock draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper projected that the Detroit Lions will pick Carter at pick No. 6 overall.

