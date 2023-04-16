Jalen Carter NFL Draft: 5 things to know about Georgia’s DT

Jalen Carter is an awesome football player. He will soon hear his name called by Roger Goodell. The University of Georgia defender is one of the best players in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has the hardware to prove it.

In anticipation of the Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle's draft night, here are a handful of things to know about him.

Five things to know about Jalen Carter

Here is your instant guide on the elite prospect bound for a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

1. He has a shaky off-field profile

Jalen Carter's talents as a football player are not in question. He was recruited by every elite football program you could think of during his high school days. However, the problem is not what he does on the gridiron; instead, it's what he has done when he's off it.

During his final season at Georgia, he was involved in a crash that killed two people -- Chandler LeCroy, a recruiting staffer for Georgia, and Devin Willock, an offensive lineman for Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department is still investigating the incident, but whatever the outcome is, it's undoubtedly not a good look for the NFL prospect. The whole story of that night is not yet known publicly, so we won't go further into details out of respect for the victims and their families and friends.

2. Jalen Carter is a world-beater as a defensive tackle

Coming in at 6-3, 200lb of pure muscle and raw athleticism, Jalen Carter was that guy in Georgia for almost half a decade. He is one of the best defensive prospects that we have seen in quite some time. Carter led the 2022 Bulldogs with 31 QB hurries, despite missing several games with a UCL sprain. In his last three seasons, he is second in pass rush win rate among the 168 interior linemen with at least 300 pass rush snaps and ninth in total pressures with 60.

What makes him so unique is a combination of quickness and natural play strength. You could go up against him, but we must warn you, he has a penchant for clotheslining his opponents.

3. He proved his talents on the biggest of college stages

Unlike several draft hopefuls, Jalen Carter and his Georgia Bulldogs teammates showcased their abilities against the best college football offered. He balled out in the SEC conference, which is easily the best pipeline to NFL football on the college football scene.

There is a reason at least 10 SEC players have been taken in the first round in five of the last six drafts. They have led all conferences in first-round picks in 11 of 12 drafts. Georgia is in the top 5 for most first-round selections produced since 2000. Jalen Carter then got a proper NFL audition during his time as a perennial starter for the Georgia Bulldogs.

4. His coaches love him

A college analyst, Todd McShay, once claimed that Jalen Carter had "character issues." Looking back, the public wonders whether Todd McShay knew more than he was letting out, as his scathing remarks came weeks before the ill-fated car crash.

But do not fear. Carter's teammates and coaches came in time to save their defensive lynchpin's face. Georgia's defensive line coach Tray Scott stated, "You honestly don't know the guy if you think that. You can ask anybody on the team, whether it's the O-line he bullies every day out there … everybody thinks he's an all-around great guy, and I think he'll be great for any team that picks him.” Of course, they could just be living up to the bro code, but then again, none of them would have bothered to defend his character if he was indeed a disruptive influence to the team.

5. He could be taken anywhere in the 2023 NFL Draft

Ahead of the 2022 college football season, Jalen Carter was widely considered a lock in the top 5. However, due to his off-field issues, his stock has plummeted. We have heard about reports of some teama taking him off their draft boards, and of course, there's no smoke without the fire. Carter should still be a first-round pick at the minimum, but who knows, in the always exciting world of the NFL, he might even go in the later rounds when it's all said and done.

