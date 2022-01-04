Watch: Jalen Hurts almost gets sacked by fans as stadium railing collapses

There is a reason even Washington fans hate FedExField, and Jalen Hurts nearly found out why at a very high cost.

As he was leaving the field after a 20-16 victory over the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles fans sitting in the stadium near the entranceway naturally wanted to reach out and get close to him.

But what followed could easily have been a catastrophic incident.

WATCH: Jalen Hurts in the eye of an (almost) catastrophe

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. https://t.co/WwBE5pXaxO

As fans in the stands reached out to approach Jalen Hurts as he walked towards the locker room, they created excessive pressure on the railings.

The entire railing gave way, pitching the fans headfirst onto the ground in front of them and at the feet of Jalen Hurts.

Much like the pocket collapsing around him, Jalen Hurts showed agility to move out of the way and great equanimity to then immediately help some of the fans onto their feet.

Thankfully, no one seemed to be hurt. The fans even got up and interacted with Jalen Hurts by taking selfies and photos with the quarterback.

Once the initial shock, presumably, had subsided, Jalen Hurts was more than happy to oblige the fans for their dedication and support that had been pivotal in getting the Philadelphia Eagles a crucial win on the road.

Jalen Hurts came away from the incident unscathed, exhibiting the humility and kindness that many have lauded upon him since his days at the University of Alabama.

While he emphasized that he was happy that everyone was safe, he rightly pointed out that it was an extremely dangerous situation and it was "crazy" that such an incident could take place in a modern NFL stadium.

JP Finlay @JPFinlayNBCS Jalen Hurts on the FedEx Field railing collapse: "I'm just happy everybody's safe from it. It's crazy. it's crazy stuff right there. That was a real dangerous situation." Jalen Hurts on the FedEx Field railing collapse: "I'm just happy everybody's safe from it. It's crazy. it's crazy stuff right there. That was a real dangerous situation."

While this merely became a watchable moment this season, the NFL and the Washington Football Team should do better and upgrade the facilities of the stadium.

Rainwater soaking attending fans has already been seen earlier this season at the same stadium. While the incident garnered a few smiles, it had the chance to lead to something much more sinister.

It is time for the NFL to take notice of it and act before an avoidable tragedy takes place due to lack of action.

Edited by LeRon Haire