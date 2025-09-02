  • home icon
  Jalen Hurts or Dak Prescott Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for QBs ahead of TNF clash

Jalen Hurts or Dak Prescott Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for QBs ahead of TNF clash

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Sep 02, 2025 20:15 GMT
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles take on NFC East division rivals the Dallas Cowboys in Thursday Night Football on September 4, opening the 2025 NFL season with one of the most anticipated games of the year.

With Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott set to battle in prime time, fantasy managers are faced with a big decision: which quarterback should get the Week 1 start?

Jalen Hurts vs. Dak Prescott: Who Should You Start?

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jalen Hurts Fantasy Outlook for Week 1

Hurts comes into the new season riding high after leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans. His dual-threat ability has made him a fantasy juggernaut, and that trend shows no sign of slowing down.

According to the Sportskeeda Fantasy Draft Simulation, Hurts is projected for 24.1 fantasy points in Week 1, with 208 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one interception, and 43 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown. That rushing production gives him one of the highest floors in fantasy football, and his scoring potential makes him a clear QB1 option against Dallas.

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Dak Prescott Fantasy Outlook for Week 1

Prescott makes his return after missing the back half of the 2024 season. He suffered a hamstring injury in Week 9 that required surgery, cutting his year short and leaving the Cowboys to finish 8-8 and miss the playoffs. Now healthy, he’s looking to bounce back and stabilize Dallas’ offense.

He is projected for 17.5 fantasy points, with 197 passing yards, 1–2 passing touchdowns, one interception, and 9 rushing yards. While still capable of putting up solid numbers, the projections reflect a cautious outlook as he works back into rhythm after a lost season.

Jalen Hurts vs. Dak Prescott: Final Verdict

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Both quarterbacks will be under the spotlight on Thursday night, but in terms of fantasy football, Jalen Hurts is the clear start in Week 1. His 24.1 projected points are expected to outperform Prescott’s 17.5, and his rushing ability provides unmatched stability and upside.

Dak Prescott vs. Jalen Hurts Fantasy Week One
Dak Prescott vs. Jalen Hurts Fantasy Week One

Prescott should improve as the season goes on, but in his first game back from injury, the dominant Eagles defense may prove too much for him to overcome. Fantasy managers should start Hurts with confidence and leave Prescott on the bench until he proves he’s fully back to form.

