Jalen Hurts endorsements: Full list of $255,000,000 QB's brand deals and partnerships

Jalen Hurts will play in his second Super Bowl when his Philadelphia Eagles square off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The quarterback, who signed a five-year, $255 million extension with the Eagles in April 2023, has been instrumental in the team's success this season. Some even say that Hurts has been the face of the Philly franchise since taking over the starting role.

While Hurts is still on the hunt for his first Super Bowl ring, fans have also been curious to learn more about his endorsement deals.

All we know about Jalen Hurts' brand deals and partnerships

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Getty

According to reports, Jalen Hurts has signed with several brands throughout his career. Here's a list of those companies that the Eagles quarterback has worked with which have been made public:

Jordan Brand : Hurts is signed to the Jordan Brand, a Nike apparel and footwear line. He also appeared in an Air Jordan advert.

: Hurts is signed to the Jordan Brand, a Nike apparel and footwear line. He also appeared in an Air Jordan advert. Hulu : Hurts inked an endorsement deal with Hulu in Aug. 2023.

: Hurts inked an endorsement deal with Hulu in Aug. 2023. Pepsi : Hurts is known as a brand ambassador for Pepsi.

: Hurts is known as a brand ambassador for Pepsi. Lemon Perfect : Hurts inked an endorsement deal with Lemon Perfect in Sept. 2022.

: Hurts inked an endorsement deal with Lemon Perfect in Sept. 2022. Lincoln Financial Group : Hurts promotes financial wellness for the life insurance and retirement investment company. The Eagles' home stadium is also named after the company.

: Hurts promotes financial wellness for the life insurance and retirement investment company. The Eagles' home stadium is also named after the company. Columbia Sportswear : Hurts has appeared in a few commercials for Columbia Sportswear's Omni Heat Infinity to promote the brand.

: Hurts has appeared in a few commercials for Columbia Sportswear's Omni Heat Infinity to promote the brand. Oakley : Hurts has an endorsement deal with Oakley, a premium lifestyle and sports performance brand.

: Hurts has an endorsement deal with Oakley, a premium lifestyle and sports performance brand. Gillette : Hurts has an endorsement deal with Gillette, a brand of safety razors and other personal care products.

: Hurts has an endorsement deal with Gillette, a brand of safety razors and other personal care products. Kellogg : Hurts has an endorsement deal with cereal brand Kellogg

: Hurts has an endorsement deal with cereal brand Kellogg Keurig: Hurts signed a deal with the Dr Pepper Inc. backed energy drink label A Shoc beverages in July 2023.

Hurts signed a deal with the Dr Pepper Inc. backed energy drink label A Shoc beverages in July 2023. EastBay: Hurts inked a two-year deal with online athletic retailer Eastbay in Aug. 2021.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hurts has a net worth of around $30 million as of 2025. His endorsement deals play a big role in boosting his worth.

