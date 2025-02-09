Jalen Hurts Super Bowl stats: Breaking down Eagles QB's passing yards, rushing yards and more

Jalen Hurts is playing in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. Having begun his NFL career as an unassuming second-round pick in 2020, he has risen to become one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks the league currently has, able to embarrass opposing defenses as prolifically with his feet as he does with his arm.

His first Super Bowl appearance in 2022 saw him lead a stacked core of Miles Sanders, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert, plus a very talented offensive line and the most dangerous defense in the league. So how did he fare in that game?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jalen Hurts' Super Bowl stats, explained

LVII was a breakout moment for Hurts, who completed 27 of 38 passing attempts for 304 yards and a touchdown to AJ Brown and scored 20 points that night - tying the mark set by New England Patriots running back James White at LI, aka the "28-3" game. He achieved the latter mark by rushing fifteen times for 70 yards and three touchdowns and converted a two-pointer to the game.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, he also lost a fumble in the second quarter that linebacker Nic Bolton retrieved and returned 36 yards for a touchdown. Still, one of his rushing touchdowns and then a buzzer-beating field goal by Jake Elliott were enough to give the Eagles a ten-point lead heading into halftime.

The Chiefs would ultimately win the game via a Harrison Butker field goal with eight seconds left. Patrick Mahomes was named MVP of the game.

Jalen Hurts cool, calm, and collected ahead of Super Bowl LIX

After that Super Bowl, the Eagles looked to dominate again. They did have a dominating start to 2023, going 10-1. But then came one of the most calamitous collapses in recent memory - a 1-6 stretch that culminated in a 9-32 Wild Card loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So for 2024, they retooled. Among other moves, Saquon Barkley joined in free agency. And it paid off - they won the NFC East at 14-3 and made it back.

And heading into the biggest game of his career, Jalen Hurts is refusing to let the emotions overcome him. During media availability, he said:

"I think in anything that I do, I'm going to do it my way. So whether that's how I play the game, how I dress, me wearing the hoop earring or whatever it is, how I lead, how I speak – I'm going to do it the way that I see best fit for the mission of the group and, ultimately, what my priorities are and where I place them."

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is set for 6:30 pm ET on Fox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback