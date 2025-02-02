Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes playoff record: Comparing QBs' postseason stats ahead of Super Bowl matchup

It will be the second time in three years that the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs face off in the Super Bowl when they meet at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

Although many teams have found the Chiefs and Eagles to be too formidable to get past in the 2024 season, both teams owe their Super Bowl runs to their quarterbacks.

Under excellent guidance, Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles have developed into elite performers in seasons past.

Here, we will take a look at how the two signal-callers have fared in postseason games in their careers.

Exploring Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts' playoff records

Although Jalen Hurts doesn't yet have the same pedigree as Patrick Mahomes in the league, the 26-year-old quarterback has had tremendous success since taking over as the Philadelphia Eagles' permanent starter in 2021.

Hurts has led the Eagles to the playoffs in each of his four seasons as the team's starting quarterback, including two Super Bowl appearances. He has a 5-3 playoff record overall.

Jalen Hurts has amassed 1,592 passing yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions in eight contests over his playoff career, according to Statmuse. He recently passed Steve Young to become the quarterback with the most rushing touchdowns (nine) in NFL postseason history.

As for Mahomes, he has the second-most playoff wins among quarterbacks in league history. With the Chiefs' 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game, the 29-year-old quarterback recorded his 17th postseason victory. He has only suffered three losses in his 20 postseason appearances.

In addition, Mahomes' domination in the playoffs has earned him three Super Bowl victories. According to StatMuse, the former Texas Tech quarterback has a passer rating of 105.8 after logging 5,557 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 20 postseason appearances.

Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes’ head-to-head record

The NFL's regular season and playoffs have seen three meetings between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, who entered the league in 2020 and 2017, respectively. It's the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback that has come out on top, boasting a 2-1 record against Hurts.

Super Bowl LVII, where Mahomes and the Chiefs pulled off an incredible 38-35 comeback victory at the end of the 2022 season, was the only time the two quarterbacks faced each other in the playoffs.

Mahomes has passed for 637 yards and 10 scores with two interceptions with a 69% completion percentage in those three encounters, two of which have come during the regular season. Hurts, meanwhile, has three passing touchdowns and interception in three games against Mahomes, completing 68% of his passes.

In Super Bowl LVII, Hurts, who has become one of the league's top rushing quarterbacks, ran for 70 yards and a trio of touchdowns against the Chiefs.

