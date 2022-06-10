EXCLUSIVE: Philadelphia Eagles Impressed with Progress in Jalen Hurts after OTAs

Jalen Hurts’ passes have been the most noticeable in the Philadelphia Eagles' minicamp. The quarterback has an assured drop-back, throws crisp passes, and makes quick decisions with only a few hitches in his motion.

Granted, it's only the minicamp, and 300-pound defensive linemen are not coming near him. But it’s a big step in the right direction for Hurts, who has spent most of his offseason working on his footwork and mechanics.

Miles Sanders Jalen Hurts ➡️ Miles Sanders

During OTAs at the Eagles Headquarters in South Philadelphia, Sirianni spent much time watching Hurts, particularly earlier this week. Speaking about the quarterback, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said:

“The reason we know Jalen is going to continue to get better is because of the character, the football character, and the personal character that he has. He's just the type of guy that's going to reach his maximum potential because of all the off-the-field qualities he has. I've also noticed just the crispness of the drop. It's been the fundamentals -- his fundamentals have improved, and he's really worked hard at that. He's working every day to get better, and I'm really pleased where he is right now, but we have to continue to lay the groundwork.”

Jalen Hurts' fruitful offseason

Hurts began laying the groundwork immediately after Tom Brady, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eliminated the Eagles in the playoffs. The 23-year-old quarterback traveled around the country to work with different coaches to improve his mechanics, especially his footwork.

Sirianni was among those who helped organize Hurts' offseason plans and is always looking for ways to invest in himself as a player and leader. The quarterback's motto is to get one percent better every day, and “rent is due every day.” He is always looking for ways to improve his game, whether on the field, in meetings, or in the film room. At the start of OTAs, Hurts said:

“It’s my opportunity. It’s my team. My team, so I’m ready to go."

Those who know Hurts best have described his work ethic as relentless, and it’s already making a big difference as he prepares for his second entire season as the Eagles' starter under center. His mentality has been about finding ways to grow going back to high school at Channelview in Texas and college at Alabama and Oklahoma, and nothing has changed early in his NFL career. His head coach, Nick Sirianni, continue to speak glowingly about his young quarterback:

“But really what I noticed is he's really seeing where to go with the football and going there quick. But again, have to keep working that because it's just going to get harder and harder.”

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who was in Southern California with Hurts during some of his sessions, also sees an improvement in Hurts. Goedert noted:

“His determination to be great is something you see every day. He really wants to be great.”

Dallas Goedert said he's seen a big difference in Jalen Hurts this spring. #Eagles

The game looks like it’s slowing down for Hurts, who is looking more comfortable in the offense so far, and he continues to get more comfortable with new Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown and his other wideouts, including DeVonta Smith, who is getting set for his second year in the NFL.

This should help Hurts grow his game after he combined for 3,928 yards and 26 TDs in his first year as a starter, becoming the youngest Eagles quarterback to ever start a playoff game in his first season as the starting QB. Hurts is also the only passer in the history of the NFL to pass for more than 4,000 yards and run for more than 1,000 yards in the first 20 starts in the league.

Nick Sirianni laying the groundwork to help the Eagles' offense thrive

To further help Hurts take the next step, Sirianni plans to let offensive coordinator Shane Steichen call plays, a practice they shifted to last season, which helped get the offense going.

Relinquishing play-calling duties on game days was not a challenging aspect of his responsibilities to give up. Sirianni is putting his ego aside for what’s best for the team and the offense. There was no hesitation on his part.

Behind the scenes, Sirianni will design and game plan the offensive play calling with the entire staff on game day. He plans to diagram and script the first 15 plays of a game, a customary practice around the NFL, and be in every meeting leading up to game day next season.

Sirianni, an offensive mind, loves coming up with the plays, but the communication on game day will go through Steichen, someone Sirianni trusts. This is expected to allow Sirianni to communicate better with other facets of the game, with so much going on. The head coach said:

“I trusted Shane, he did a great job when he did it, and I feel really comfortable that we continue on that way. The only thing that's going to be different of me not being the, what you would say offensive coordinator is just the play calling aspect of it. I have total confidence in Shane, and I'm just really excited to go and have that same process next year.”

Sirianni stressed communication and was yelling at the offense this week when his players were on the field but also reminding the defense to communicate. Attention to detail and fundamentals are the primary qualities the young head coach wants to see from his players and coaching staff.

Communication is a two-way street. Sirianni decided not only to cancel their final practice of OTAs on Thursday, but he did not plan to have a minicamp before training camp started at the end of July. Among the biggest factors going into that decision was Sirianni listening to the team doctors and trainers. He wants to ensure his players are healthy going into the 2022 season.

The Eagles' training camp will officially begin when players report on Tuesday, July 26th.

