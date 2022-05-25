EXCLUSIVE: James Bradberry chose the Eagles despite interest from several teams

James Bradberry was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles last week after agreeing to a one-year, $7.5 million deal, with another $2.5 million in incentives. The Pro Bowl cornerback was released by the New York Giants earlier this month and has had no shortage of teams to choose between.

Bradberry spoke with the media today about a variety of topics, including his departure from the Giants, his first week in Philadelphia, and everything in between.

Just over a fortnight ago, the Giants released the cornerback to save money against their cap. Since then, he has tried to let his agent handle matters and focus on his training and his family.

Regarding his departure from New York, he said:

"Personally, I didn't necessarily like it. It's a business at the end of the day."

Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS



"Personally, I didn't necessarily like it. It's a business at the end of the day." >>



#Eagles



cbssports.com/nfl/news/new-e… James Bradberry opens up on being released by #Giants "Personally, I didn't necessarily like it. It's a business at the end of the day." >> James Bradberry opens up on being released by #Giants."Personally, I didn't necessarily like it. It's a business at the end of the day." >>#Eagles cbssports.com/nfl/news/new-e…

He didn’t have to wait long as a free agent, as nearly a dozen teams initially reached out to his agent.

He had a successful two-year period in New York, finishing with 35 pass breakups and seven interceptions. When quarterbacks targeted him, he allowed just a 66.6 passer rating.

With these stats, it should come as no surprise that so many franchises were interested in acquiring his services.

Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions

James Bradberry going forward with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022

Among the reasons Bradberry picked Philadelphia was their scheme under defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. The cornerback believes he can be successful and flourish like he did in 2020, when he was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career with 18 pass deflections.

Gannon likes the flexibility Bradberry can bring, and this is a quality he always looks for in his defensive backs. Gannon wants complete players who are not just one dimensional.

The new signing has spoken with the Eagles defensive coordinator several times as he learns the playbook and settles in at Philadelphia. What he likes about Gannon is the fact that he builds and adjusts around the skill set of the players. Gannon likes to consult with players, receiving feedback and making sure the player is comfortable and able to thrive.

Bradberry expects to play both man and zone coverage in his first season with the Eagles opposite Darius Slay. Fellow Pro Bowl corner Slay was another major factor in his decision to sign for Philadelphia.

“I’ve been watching him since I've been in the league, I admire his game a lot, He’s a great corner.”

Perhaps what has impressed him as much as Slay's ability on the field is the fact that he has a great personality and is regarded as one of the funniest players in the locker room.

Victor Williams @ThePhillyPod Darius Slay allowed just 33 receiving yards per game last season. Darius Slay allowed just 33 receiving yards per game last season. 🔒https://t.co/x0U3YX6gWU

Brandon Graham was among the first to greet him late last week with a hug and giant smile when he arrived at their headquarters to sign his contract. The Eagles defensive front seven has a dominant reputation, thanks to players like Graham and Fletcher Cox.

The signing is particularly painful for Giants fans as Bradberry will face his old franchise twice in 2022. The cornerback approached the matter in a composed and calm manner, giving the impression that he won't circle the two games against the Giants on the calendar:

"I'm looking forward to every game that we play next year. There's 17 games. I know we have to win a lot of them to make it to the playoffs. I'm looking forward to all the games that we play."

Bradberry had arguably the best two seasons of his career in New York after starting his career with the Carolina Panthers when he played both right and left corner. He has started 91 career games and recorded 15 interceptions for the Panthers and Giants.

The new cornerback can’t wait to play in front of the Eagles fans, who he calls “rowdy”. He knows this from experience, having played against them while in New York and Carolina earlier in his career.

It looks like Bradberry is already feeling at home in Philadelphia and it has not even been a week.

Edited by John Maxwell