James Cook fantasy outlook: Should you draft Bills RB in 2025 amid contract uncertainty?

James Cook turned in a career-best performance in fantasy football season last year as the Buffalo Bills' starting running back. He finished as the overall RB8 and led the entire NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns. This would noramlly make him an exciting player to target in fantasy drafts, but his contract situation complicates his 2025 fantasy outlook a bit.

The Bills' star running back has been seeking a long-term contract extension in Buffalo as he is entering the final year of his current deal. It's unclear at this point if the franchise will be willing to give him what he's looking for, and if they aren't, it will be interesting to see how this is resolved.

Cook has reportedly been in attendance for Bills training camp, so he isn't holding out, at least not yet. He could potentially chnage his stance if a new contract isn't agreed to before the start of the 2025 NFL season. This could possibly result in a hold out or even a trade to a new team.

This makes James Cook riskier in fantasy football drafts than he should be when looking at his impressive results in his position. He has finished as a RB1 in each of the past two years and has improved his final ranking in all three of his seasons with the Bills so far.

His risks may result in Cook falling a bit in drafts this year, which creates an excellent opportunity for managers to capitalize on his upside. He has a higher ceiling than almost any other player at his current ADP, so if he can be grabbed in the third or fourth round, he is a solid pick, ideally as a high-end RB2 this year.

Bills RB outlook amid James Cook contract negotiations

James Cook

If James Cook were to miss any or all of the 2025 NFL season for the Buffalo Bills amid his ongoing contract negotiations, Ray Davis is likely to be the biggest beneficiary in fantasy football. He flashed his upside at times during his rookie season last year, including finishing as the RB38 overall.

Davis did so despite a limited workload playing behind Cook, so if he were to be elevated to the starter, he comes with massive upside. Ty Johnson is the only other realistic option in their backfield from their current roster, and he is much more of a specialist in passing situations. Johnson's role is unlikely to change in the absence of Cook, but Davis' fantasy outlook would get a huge boost.

