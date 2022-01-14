Jameson Williams injury: How long will Alabama WR be out for?

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams had to exit the national championship early due to a torn ACL in his left knee. His injury left Alabama short-handed in a losing effort to Georgia, giving them their first championship in 41 years.

The Crimson Tide can still call 2021 a very successful season and were hoping Williams' injury would end with him returning for another season. However, a return to the national championship will be a bit harder for Alabama, as Jameson Williams declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jameson Williams will not compete in NFL Combine or Alabama Pro Day

Jameson Williams wanted to return to the field against Georgia after his knee buckled, despite limping around on the sideline. It was a smart decision for Alabama to keep him out as it could have caused a more severe injury. Williams was seen walking on his own during the second half, which is good news for his timetable.

Adam Schefter reported that Alabama's Jameson Williams, the projected top WR in the 2022 NFL Draft, tore his ACL vs. Georgia. Doctors believe that, after surgery within the next 10 days, Williams will retain his sub 4.3 speed, and they expect a full recovery.

Adam Schefter reported that Jameson Williams would have surgery within ten days after the championship game. Post-surgery, they expect a full recovery and that he will still have his elite 4.3 speed.

Although there hasn't been an official timetable announced, the average recovery time for an ACL tear is six to nine months. Williams will surely not be taking part in Alamaba's Pro Day or the NFL Combine ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. In fact, NFL scouts shouldn't expect to see Jameson Williams doing any type of drills or activities until after the draft.

Jameson Williams went down with a non-contact knee injury on this play.

Prior to his injury, Jameson Williams was ranked as the best wide receiver in the class and one of the top ten prospects overall. He was a lock to be a first-round pick, but some think his injury could slide him into the second round. He had 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in his sole season with Alabama this year. With the news of Williams expected to make a full recovery, there could easily be a team that takes the risk and drafts him in the first round.

NFL teams aren't scared to draft injured prospects in the first round, as the Tennessee Titans picked cornerback Caleb Farley in the first round last year. Farley was a red flag entering the draft with major back issues and a series of injuries in college. Farley suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 6, but he showed potential as a future starter when/if he is healthy again.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers could take the risk and draft Jameson at the end of the first round. However, if Jahan Dotson or Treylon Burks have an impressive combine performance and Pro Day, it's not impossible for him to fall into the second round. Still, the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Detroit Lions could pick him up in the first few picks in the second round. It's doubtful he'll fall that low, though.

