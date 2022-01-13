Is Penn State WR Jahan Dotson a guaranteed first-round pick in 2022 NFL Draft?

Jahan Dotson declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, forgoing his senior year with the Penn State Nittany Lions. The 2021 first-team All-Big Ten receiver had his first 1,000-yard season in 2021 with a career-high 12 receiving touchdowns.

Dotson is an elite playmaker on all levels and has great speed, although not as impressive as Williams'. NFL scouts see Dotson as someone who has amazing body control and ball-focus to be a pure playmaker.

Ryan Fowler @FowlerRyan1 Jahan Dotson is one of the most exciting players in the class.



Dynamic athlete in the air, fluid in/out of routes, + hands.



1-on-1’s vs DBs at the Senior Bowl will be must-watch. Jahan Dotson is one of the most exciting players in the class. Dynamic athlete in the air, fluid in/out of routes, + hands. 1-on-1’s vs DBs at the Senior Bowl will be must-watch. https://t.co/ZRSOFbsa1C

With the draft seeing an influx of talented wide receivers in the first round, could Jahan Dotson hear his name announced in the first round?

Jameson Williams injury could affect Jahan Dotson's NFL draft stock

Buffalo v Penn State - Jahan Dotson

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams was projected to be a first-round prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft entering the national championship game. However, he suffered an ACL injury early in the game and is expected to slide down the draft board and possibly into the second round.

Williams is still expected to make a full recovery and will remain a high draft pick, but the issue is whether he will still possess elite speed after the injury. As of right now, Garrett Wilson, Drake London, Chris Olave and Treylon Burks are viewed as the top four receiver prospects and possible first-round selections. The 2022 draft should be the third straight draft with at least five receivers taken in the first round.

Jahan Dotson is arguably the fifth-best wide receiver prospect after Williams' injury. He is slightly on the smaller side at 5'11'' and 184 pounds, but he has overcome inconsistent quarterback play to end the season as a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award and first-team All-Big Ten honors.

PFF College Football @PFF_College Most receiving yards over the last two seasons:



1. Jordan Addison - 2,255

2. Jahan Dotson - 2,066

3. John Metchie - 2,058

4. Jaquarii Roberson - 2,004 Most receiving yards over the last two seasons:1. Jordan Addison - 2,2552. Jahan Dotson - 2,0663. John Metchie - 2,0584. Jaquarii Roberson - 2,004 https://t.co/bTBwKn7mBR

If any team needs a dynamic receiver who can be elusive on the field, Dotson would be a gem in the first round. He might not be drafted among the top 20 picks, but he could easily be taken by the Kansas City Chiefs or Detroit Lions late in the first round.

Also Read Article Continues below

As long as Dotson performs well during his Pro Day and the NFL Combine, he has the skillset to be a legitimate first-round draft pick. Dotson could prove to be a great fit for many teams who are trying to mimic the offensive blueprint of the Chiefs by building a dynamic receiving group.

Edited by David Nyland