2022 NFL Draft: Top 10 Wide Receiver prospects

It's never too early to start talking about the 2022 NFL Draft. As the college football season quickly approaches and the anticipation of full stadiums rises, now's the time to get a glimpse of the rising stars.

With high-calibre receivers drafted in 2021, there are plenty of playmakers in next year's draft class as well. On that note, let's have an early look at the top ten wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft Class.

#1 Chris Olave, Ohio State

Chris Olave was a big-time target for Justin Fields in 2019. He had 49 receptions for 849 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has great speed that allows him to get downfield quickly.

Olave was injured in the COVID-plagued 2020 NFL season, but 2021 should be another high-performing season for him. A full NFL campaign should allow Olave to have the numbers he had in 2019, making him a top receiver choice in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Chris Olave: 15 TD catches vs single coverage since 2019



1st among returning WRs 👐 pic.twitter.com/p2vwiodNDD — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 1, 2021

#2 Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Treylon Burks is a 6' 3", 232-pound force in the Arkansas Razorbacks offense. He's fast and is an explosive option in the backfield. The Razorbacks have also used Burks' speed as an effective kick returner.

Last NFL season, Treylon Burks led Arkansas with 51 receptions, 820 receiving yards and seven touchdowns; averaging 16.2 yards per catch.

#3 Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Garrett Wilson was Justin Field's no. 1 receiver in 2020. As an NFL sophomore, he had 43 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns.

Wilson surpassed his previous season's stats in just the first four games in 2020. He has good route-running ability and speed, which make him a top contender for the 2022 NFL Draft.

#4 Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Jahan Dotson was the most productive wide receiver in Penn State's offense in the 2020 NFL. Regardless of who was at quarterback, Dotson was a difference maker for the Nittany Lions.

Last year, Dotson had 52 receptions for 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in just nine games. The 2020 campaign was a huge step forward for him, as his 2019 season saw him tally only 27 receptions and five touchdowns. At 5' 11 and 182 lbs. Scouts may see Dotson as a slot receiver in the NFL, which could positively impact his draft stock in the 2022 NFL Draft.

#5 John Metchie III, Alabama

John Metchie III was one of Mac Jones' favorite targets in the clutch. Metchie averaged 18 yards per reception, totalling 782 yards and six touchdowns. John Metchie III could become the no. 1 receiver in the Alabama offense now that so many other offensive targets have been drafted in 2021.

#6 Drake London, USC

Drake London should become USC's no. 1 receiver in the depth chart in 2021 now that Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns have been drafted.

The 2020 NFL season, although short, was a career-best one for London, as he averaged an impressive 15.2 yards per reception and scored three touchdowns. London's height and vertical ability allow him to go up and make plays happen.

#7 Justyn Ross, Clemson

At 6' 4" and 205 lbs, Justyn Ross has the build to be a pro-style wide receiver. Ross had 1,000 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 46 receptions in a standout NFL season in 2018. In 2019, he registered 66 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns while sharing playing time with other receivers in the Clemson offense.

Ross was expected to be an early-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, he missed the 2020 season due to a congenital neck issue that required surgery. At first, it was feared Ross might have to retire from the sport, but it seems he's on track to play in 2021.

#8 Reggie Roberson, Jr. SMU

Reggie Roberson Jr. was having one of the best NFL campaigns by a college wide receiver before he suffered a season-ending knee injury after just five games. In the short time he did play in 2020, he had an 80-yard play and two 70-yard plays, accounting for 474 yards and five touchdowns.

His average catch was 21.5, showing he covers a lot of ground when he has the ball. If he can rebound from the injury he sustained this year, he could easily be the top receiver drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

#9 Romeo Doubs, Nevada

Romeo Doubs was considered the 11th-best wide receiver in 2020 and has now propelled himself into the top ten, possibly even the top five, after the 2021 season.

In 2020, he had an impressive 1,002 yards and nine touchdowns before a career-high 2,213 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns at Nevada. He could be a steal in the 2022 NFL Draft for a team looking for an explosive wideout.

#10 Ty Fryfogle, Indiana

The Indiana football team made quite a splash in 2020. Among their difference makers was wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, who in just eight BIg Ten games had 721 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

That was a huge step forward from 2019 when he had 604 yards and just three touchdowns. Fryfogle's biggest game of the season was against Ohio State, where he had 218 receiving yards. If Indiana have another big season, Fryfogle's draft stock should soar before the 2022 NFL Draft.

What a first half for No. 10 Indiana's Ty Fryfogle 😳



🏈 9 Receptions

🏈 178 Yards

🏈 2 TDs pic.twitter.com/Mca0fk4zGS — ESPN (@espn) November 14, 2020

