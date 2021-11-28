NFL Draft 2022: Top 10 wide receiver prospects as of November 27, 2021

The 2022 NFL Draft is a hot topic once again as the final season of NCAA football wraps up before the conference championships and the College Football Playoffs. The wide receiver position is usually deep with talent for each draft class, and 2022 has a ton of talent. You could argue anywhere from 12-15 wide receivers belong in the top 100 for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ohio State have a tandem of arguably the best two wide receivers in the nation, with Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. Jahan Dotson, Treylon Burks and Drake London have positioned themselves to be projected late in the first round or in the second round. Georgia's George Pickens has fallen down the draft boards throughout the season, but is still seen a potential top-ten wide receiver in this year's NFL draft class.

Here is how the 2022 NFL Draft wide receiver prospects rank as of November 27th, 2021.

2022 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Rankings

#10 George Pickens - Georgia

PFF College Football @PFF_College BREAKING: Georgia star WR George Pickens is in uniform and warming up for the first time this season



Pickens was ranked as the 4th best returning WR before his injury BREAKING: Georgia star WR George Pickens is in uniform and warming up for the first time this seasonPickens was ranked as the 4th best returning WR before his injury https://t.co/QoIy7iPQCb

George Pickens suffered a torn ACL back in March, and did not play in 2021 until today against Georgia Tech in Georgia's final regular-season game.

Pickens was Georgia's top receiver last season with 513 yards and six touchdowns. He had 727 yards and eight touchdowns in his first season with the Bulldogs.

It's a blessing that his ACL injury occurred in March and not November, as it could have kept him out of all NFL Combine workouts. He has the ideal frame NFL teams look for, and can attack the ball at the highest point.

Pickens is a physical receiver with amazing skills after the catch. Enough teams should be interested in Pickens to have him taken in the NFL Draft before the fourth round.

#9 Zay Flowers - Boston College

Andy Backstrom @andybackstrom A 73-yard Zay Flowers rushing TD is wiped off the board because of a controversial blindside block call on BC QB Phil Jurkovec.



Incredible balance by Flowers to stay up on this play. The rest was impressive stick work by the elusive WR.



But...it doesn't count. A 73-yard Zay Flowers rushing TD is wiped off the board because of a controversial blindside block call on BC QB Phil Jurkovec.Incredible balance by Flowers to stay up on this play. The rest was impressive stick work by the elusive WR. But...it doesn't count. https://t.co/miJwhM50w1

Zay Flowers has been a victim of poor quarterback play after starter Phil Jurkovec suffered an injury. But Flowers has still been dynamic.

He's just 5' 10'' and 177 pounds, but Flowers is explosive off the line and one of the best when it comes to yards after the catch. His skillset in special teams helps his NFL draft stock, and should land him as one of the first ten receivers drafted.

#8 Justyn Ross - Clemson

Dane Brugler @dpbrugler



Ross is also scheduled to have foot surgery this week. Grace Raynor @gmraynor Dabo Swinney confirms Justyn Ross will have surgery this week. Says it won't take long for him to get well again. Isn't sure about a bowl game, but says Ross will be ready to train for the NFL Combine. "He's going pro. He's going to be a great one. He's more than ready." - Dabo Dabo Swinney confirms Justyn Ross will have surgery this week. Says it won't take long for him to get well again. Isn't sure about a bowl game, but says Ross will be ready to train for the NFL Combine. "He's going pro. He's going to be a great one. He's more than ready." - Dabo #Clemson WR Justyn Ross will enter the 2022 NFL Draft, according to Dabo Swinney.Ross is also scheduled to have foot surgery this week. twitter.com/gmraynor/statu… #Clemson WR Justyn Ross will enter the 2022 NFL Draft, according to Dabo Swinney.Ross is also scheduled to have foot surgery this week. twitter.com/gmraynor/statu…

Justyn Ross was once seen as a top NFL Draft prospect, but that was back when Trevor Lawrence was his quarterback. 2020 also saw him deal with a horrific spinal injury that threatened his career.

His stats are poor in 2021, with 514 yards and three scores, but he has a large frame and build. His athleticism on the field could keep him relevant during Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

#7 David Bell - Purdue

David Bell is regarded as one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2022 NFL draft class. His speed isn't the best compared to others in the rankings, but he's a polished, well-rounded receiver.

Others use their speed for separation, while Bell has mastered using his hands to cause the space to get open. His body control and ball-tracking are some of his strengths. He can be a vertical threat, if needed, but will need some time to get to his full speed down the field.

#6 Jameson Williams - Alabama

CFBLIVE247 @CFBLive247_ I'm going to say something and I really don't want this starting a war between these two fanbases but both points can be true.



Jameson Williams is absolutely the best WR for Alabama and he absolutely was the forth best one for Ohio State.



He wasn't misused by them in any way. I'm going to say something and I really don't want this starting a war between these two fanbases but both points can be true.Jameson Williams is absolutely the best WR for Alabama and he absolutely was the forth best one for Ohio State.He wasn't misused by them in any way. https://t.co/BSJ5YvnpFU

Jameson Williams started his career with Ohio State before transferring to Alabama.

It seems to have been the best decision, especially with Wilson and Garrett dominating at Ohio State. Unlike Bell, Williams has the elite speed that makes him a high NFL draft pick. He can dazzle and confuse defenders with his footwork and physicality at the line.

#5 Drake London - USC

Drake London has greatly improved his NFL draft stock in 2021, averaging more than 11 catches per game. He has 1,084 yards and seven scores for the season.

London has had more yards in 2021 than his totals in 2020 and 2019 combined. He has overcome inconsistency at the quarterback position, with his pure strength, size and elusiveness after the catch. These are attributes NFL teams look for in a potential starting receiver.

#4 Treylon Burks - Arkansas

Treylon Burks is 6' 3'', 220 pounds, and can peel off a 4.4 40-yard dash. He's known for making big plays with ease for Arkansas, padding his stats with yards after the catch.

He's not the best at creating separation despite his speed. But he makes up for that by being physical at the point of catch and his large hands, which teams really judge you on during the NFL Draft. He has over 1,100 yards in 2021, improving greatly from 2020.

#3 Jahan Dotson - Penn State

PFN Draft @PFNDraft This Jahan Dotson two play sequence is NSFW 🔥



This Jahan Dotson two play sequence is NSFW 🔥https://t.co/xH6K2dLhGb

Jahan Dotson is one of the smallest in the rankings at 5' 11'', 184 pounds. Despite being undersized, he has been seen as one of the most consistent receivers in the nation.

He's 19th in the NCAA with 1,045 yards, and hasn't averaged below 12.6 yards per catch throughout his four years at Penn State. He carries extra potential as a punt returner, and is fabulous in changing direction and tracking the ball, even if it's thrown nowhere near him.

#2 Garrett Wilson - Ohio State

FOX College Football @CFBONFOX



takes the lead thanks to this beautiful @garrettwilson_V catch WHAT A CATCH, WHAT A TOUCHDOWN! @OhioStateFB takes the lead thanks to this beautiful @garrettwilson_V catch WHAT A CATCH, WHAT A TOUCHDOWN!@OhioStateFB takes the lead thanks to this beautiful @garrettwilson_V catch https://t.co/Xo5z2jtAMR

Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are #1 and #2 in most rankings, with Wilson ranked over Olave at times.

Wilson has been labeled as a three-level threat by many. That means he possesses great ability to convert and change before the catch, at the point of attack, and after the catch.

Olave is faster than him, but Wilson thrives in his body control on the field. Wilson is set to be a first-round pick, and could even be picked in the NFL Draft before his teammate.

#1 Chris Olave - Ohio State

PFF College Football @PFF_College Most deep receiving TDs among WRs since 2019 ♨️



1. Chris Olave, Ohio State - 19

2. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU - 14 Most deep receiving TDs among WRs since 2019 ♨️1. Chris Olave, Ohio State - 192. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU - 14 https://t.co/Fx0YU8w3Rm

Chris Olave was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft if he didn't return to Ohio State.

Olave has never had a 1,000-yard season in four years at Ohio State, but has more than 11 touchdowns twice. He hasn't averaged fewer than 14.6 yards per catch in any season. His speed is game-changing. He is viewed as the most complete, NFL-ready receiver who could go in the top-10 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

