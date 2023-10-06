Jameson Williams injury update: Latest on Lions WR for Week 5 

Jameson Williams had one of the most complicated offseasons ahead of the 2023 NFL season. His fantasy football outlook this year was negatively affected by two major factors: a suspension to start the year and a hamstring injury during training camp. This clouded the timeline for his return to the football field.

In Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, Williams will be returning for the first time to Detroit Lions practice since suffering his preseason injury. This means his window may open and he could even potentially play as early as this week against the Carolina Panthers.

Jameson Williams injury update

Williams' official return to practice for the Detroit Lions is an encouraging sign of his recovery from a hamstring injury. No updates on his injury status could be given while he was serving his four-game suspension as he was required to be away from the team during that time. While he has reportedly been limited at practice so far, the Lions may be simply easing back into action following his long layoff.

When Williams is cleared to return to game action and the Lions decide to officially activate him, he will be an intriguing fantasy football pick. He will also contribute to the Lions' already high-powered offense, potentially serving as one of their top two wide receivers.

What happened to Jameson Williams?

Williams suffered a hamstring injury in August during the Lions' official training camp sessions. Although this put him in jeopardy for the 2023 NFL season, he was already going to miss the first six games of the year due to a gambling suspension. With the NFL recently changing their policy on gambling, Williams' suspension was surprisingly reduced to four games.

This has resulted in the Lions potentially getting back their young wide receiver at least two weeks earlier than originally expected. It's still unclear if he will be activated before their Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers, but it looks like he has a decent shot. He seems to have overcome the hamstring injury, per his practice activity this week, so it's now up to the Lions to decide when he will be physically ready to play after missing so much time.

When will Jameson Williams return?

According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Williams may play during their Week 5 game against the Panthers. Campbell has also suggested that if Williams does suit up, he will likely be on some sort of a snap limit.

Here's what Campbell recently had to say during a press conference:

“If he does play, he can’t play 60 plays. That’s not smart, so we can’t do that to him. So, we’ll see where it goes.”

From a fantasy football perspective, this means that managers would be wise to leave Williams out of their lineups this week, even if he does play. He still makes for an excellent bench stash for the remainder of the season. He will likely serve as the WR2 behind Amon-Ra St. Brown for Jared Goff in one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL.

