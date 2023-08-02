5 NFL players suspended for gambling in 2023 ft. Jameson Williams

Does the NFL have a massive gambling problem on its hands? These five players may prove that point.

There have been many players suspended from the league for gambling, but in 2023, that issue has become an even more pressing issue with the rise of online sports betting and the like. These five players found out the hard way that even in the digital age, placing bets on anything, even if it is not in the NFL, is an unsportsmanlike way to carry themselves both on and off the field

5) Nicholas Petit-Frere

Nicholas Petit-Frere was the starting right tackle for the Tennessee Titans in 2022

Last year, Nicholas Petit-Frere had a major opportunity on his hands when he was named the Tennessee Titans' starting right tackle, making him responsible for freeing up Derrick Henry. Alas, the Titans shockingly collapsed, losing their last seven games and missing the playoffs.

And then he was caught betting on other sports inside Titans territory, meaning a six-game ban. He says he did not know, but he should have known better.

4) Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams was fortunate to receive only six games out

While the Detroit Lions are a presumptive favorite to win the NFC North, that are missing some potential future cornerstones. One of them is wide receiver Jameson Williams.

So far, Williams has not been as prolific as he was expected to be, having just one reception (which was a touchdown). But Amon-Ra St. Brown and company could use some backup, and he is lucky to be still on the team - fellow wideouts Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill and safety CJ Moore were cut after they received their punishments.

3) Shaka Toney

Shaka Toney will not be in command of his NFL future

Shaka Toney is one of the smallest defensive linemen in the league - only 6'2" and 238 lbs. However, he could have more than made up for that with speed and agility...

But of course, like everyone else on this list, he instead chose to waste his career on bets. Gambling on NFL games is a major offense, and his indefinite suspension proves that. The Commanders will not want to ditch him, though, especially with Chase Young potentially gone after his rookie contract expires.

2) Eyioma Uwazurike

Eyioma Uwazurike is now part of a criminal complaint

Eyioma Uwazurike was mostly unremarkable as a rookie, posting 17 tackles (11 solo) but no sacks. Still, he was relatively young and could be a future defensive cornerstone.

But that may no longer be happening, as he was first suspended indefinitely for gambling. And now the scope of his depravity has emerged - he did not just bet on his alma mater Iowa State's games, he also bet on the Broncos! That warrants an automatic release from the team.

1) Isaiah Rodgers

Isaiah Rodgers is no longer a Colt after his actions

Isaiah Rodgers' attempt to conceal his gambling activity has to be read to be believed.

According to Sports Handle, the cornerback used an acquaintance's account to skirt the NFL's gambling policy. Unfortunately, he was apparently taken down because of what he was betting on: his own team. The Colts rightfully wanted nothing to do with him.