Jaren Hall 40 time: Comparing Vikings’ rookie QB’s speed stats with Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall is currently tasked with the unenviable task of willing his team to a playoff berth. The BYU alum entered the season as Kirk Cousins' backup but is about to end it as a potential postseason starting quarterback.

According to reports, Jaren Hall ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds at the 2023 BYU Pro Day. This is significantly quicker than Kirk Cousins' 4.93 seconds at the 2012 NFL Combine. It is important to note that Jaren Hall did not participate in speed drills at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. University Pro Day performances are considered unofficial compared to NFL Combine performances.

Jaren Hall's college football career

Jaren Hall enjoyed a five-year collegiate career with the BYU Cougars. The Spanish Fork, Utah native was recruited from Maple Mountain High School, Utah, where he had a stellar football career. Brigham Young University offered him a scholarship, and he accepted their offer.

Jaren Hall featured in two games in his first season at BYU, and he eventually redshirted for the year. The following season saw him become Zach Wilson's backup, and he featured in seven games for the Cougars. That season, he put up a stat line of 420 passing yards and one touchdown. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hall elected to take a medical redshirt in the 2020 season, thus retaining his two years of collegiate eligibility.

Hall became the undisputed starter in 2021 and settled nicely into the role. The Utah native starred in 10 games in the 2021 season, posting a stat line of 2,583 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He returned for the 2022 collegiate season and improved his stats. Hall posted a stat line of 3,171 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games. After completing the 2022 college football season, Hall declared for the 2023 NFL draft.

Jaren Hall's NFL timeline

The Minnesota Vikings selected Hall in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. Hall was drafted as insurance for franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was getting up there in age. The Vikings admired Hall's tape from college and considered him a high-ceiling prospect who could learn from a perennial Pro Bowler in Kirk Cousins. Hall played in his first NFL game in Week 8 when Cousins suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon injury.

Hall later started his first game for Minnesota on Nov. 5, 2023. However, Hall didn't complete the game, as he suffered a concussion. Upon clearing the concussion protocol, Hall spent some time as a backup to Josh Dobbs and Nick Mullens. Hall has been named the starter in his team's must-win game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17. It's going to be a make-or-break game for the rookie shot caller.

