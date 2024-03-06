Jason Kelce house: Exploring retired Eagles star's impressive $7,020,000 real estate portfolio

Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL. The perennial Pro Bowler enjoyed a 13-year career at the highest level and is one of the most excellent centers in the history of the game.

This article will examine Kelce's real estate portfolio as he settles into a much-deserved retirement. We will also touch upon his net worth and other career highlights. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Jason Kelce houses: How many properties does the Eagles icon own?

Jason Kelce owned at least four properties at the time of his retirement. The Philadelphia Eagles icon owns a four-bedroom, three-bath mansion in Haverford, Pennsylvania. Kelce purchased the property in 2018 for $680,000. The house was on the market for $800,000, and the future Hall of Famer got great value for the one-acre property.

When he purchased a next-door property a few years later, Kelce added it to his real estate portfolio. His second significant real estate investment was a four-bedroom residence on eight acres. He spent a staggering $3.96 million on the new purchase.

Furthermore, the elder Kelce brother paid $2.2 million for a four-bedroom house in Sea Isle City, adding to his real estate holdings. The property is one block from the beach and has three levels and numerous patios.

Last but not least is Kelce's three-unit rental house in Cleveland. The price of the rental apartment isn't currently available. Kelce's real estate portfolio totals $7,020,000 and counting.

Jason Kelce's net worth

According to reports, Kelce's estimated net worth is $40 million. Most of his net worth came from his 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He also made a few investments that contributed to his sizable net worth.

The perennial Pro Bowler achieved many achievements during his NFL career, including six first-team All-Pro nods, seven Pro Bowl selections and one Super Bowl title. He is widely seen as a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.