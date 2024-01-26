Jason Kelce's mom Donna delivers stone-faced reaction to Eagles star's viral bare-chested beer-chugging at Chiefs-Bills

Jason Kelce gave fans quite the show when the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round game last weekend. The All-Pro offensive lineman took off his shirt in the cold weather of upstate New York and downed a beer in the process. It perhaps came as a surprise to many, but it was nothing to one person who was also in attendance at the game.

Jason's mom, Donna, spoke exclusively to People about her son's behavior at the game. She gave a simple five-word when asked about it:

"No, not at all. No."

She added why seeing the Philadelphia Eagles star might have been a major shock to some:

"A lot of people don't see it because he's all business nine times out of 10 when he is on the field. He's so focused with the game and he's so into it that people don't see that side of him."

Jason was there at Highmark Stadium as the Eagles were eliminated in the Wild Card Round earlier this month by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The shirtless celebration came after his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, scored a touchdown in the second quarter of the game.

After the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills, the Eagles star hung out with the crowd. He went viral once again as he interacted with a young Taylor Swift fan. Swift was at the game to watch her boyfriend Travis play, and Jason made sure the young girl caught a glimpse of the pop superstar.

Jason Kelce's wife Kylie on his viral shirtless moment at the Chiefs-Bills game

While Bills Mafia enjoyed Jason Kelce at the game, his wife Kylie Kelce did not see it the same way, as he explained on the brothers' "New Heights" podcast with Travis:

"I gave Kylie a heads-up. She said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I said, ‘I’m not asking for permission; I’m doing this. She was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor [Swift]. ...I was like, 'Kylie, the first day I met you I was blackout drunk and fell asleep at the bar.' This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm."

The Chiefs star added his girlfriend loved meeting Jason as it was the first time the two met. Fans will hope to see Jason show up once again at M&T Stadium when the Chiefs face the Baltimore Ravens.