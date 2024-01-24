Kylie Kelce delivers savage response to Jason Kelce's confession on going shirtless in front of Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce may have gone shirtless during the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional win, but his wife, Kylie Kelce, is going to have the last laugh. On this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce talked about the moment that had made headlines the last few days.

While Travis Kelce called his brother's shirtless celebration "pandemonium," Jason said he alerted his wife Kylie that he planned to take his shirt off and then jump out the window. When she told him he shouldn't, he replied he wasn't asking for her permission. Well, Kylie Kelce is taking a page from her husband's book.

"'I'm not asking for permission, I'm doing this.' - the exact quote I will say when I'm grabbing the keys to go get the cat," Kylie wrote in a comment on Instagram.

The couple has had an ongoing debate about getting a pet cat. The Philadelphia Eagles center has been against the idea and thinks their dogs are enough to handle. Kylie is now using Jason's shirtless antics to get the cat she wants.

Kylie Kelce was replying to the quote that Jason didn't need permission from her to jump out the window. She replied that she would use that theory to get their new cat when she heads out. Kelce may re-think the next time he decides to go shirtless at an NFL game and then jump out of the suite.

Kylie Kelce warned husband Jason to be on 'best behavior' ahead of Taylor Swift meeting

The image of Kylie Kelce looking unimpressed as her husband, Jason, celebrated his brother's touchdown quickly went viral. Sitting towards the back of the suite, she was one of the few not cheering for the Eagles center as he chugged a beer shirtless.

Jason Kelce revealed on the "New Heights" podcast this week that his wife had warned him before they arrived at High Mark Stadium to be on his best behavior. She was afraid he would embarrass them as they met Taylor Swift for the first time.

"She was already telling me to be on my best behavior 'cause we're meeting Taylor," Jason said. "So, she's like, 'Do not. Be on your best behavior.'

"I was like, 'Kylie, the first day I met you, I was blacked out drunk. This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm.' I want to make my best first impression. This is my best chance."

Travis Kelce told his older brother that Taylor Swift didn't mind his celebration and that she enjoyed meeting him.