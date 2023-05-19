Jason McCourty slots Colin Kaepernick in at #5 in puzzling QB rankings

Colin Kaepernick had faced a struggle since 2013 or 2014, depending on who one asks. However, he got a rare win on Good Morning Football this week when former NFL star Jason McCourty revealed his rankings for underrated quarterbacks who played during his career.

Counting down from five, he started with the quarterback:

"A guy whose career was cut short, didn't play his last year. It [he] was only 29 years old. Obviously, all the off the field stuff is activism and different things... That is not why we're here today."

He continued, diving into his on-field reasoning:

"We're here to appreciate the two seasons where he was unbelievable, stepped on the scene after Alex Smith and took his 49ers to the Super Bowl... So, Colin Kaepernick coming in number five on my list, a guy whose career could have been better if he was able to continue playing, but never got picked up."

Colin Kaepernick inches toward seventh consecutive missed season

Colin Kaepernick at NFL Workout

The quarterback has made no secret of his desire to return to the NFL world, but there's been nary a nibble since his 1-10 run in 2016. He started his career as strong as anyone, reaching the Super Bowl in his second season in the league.

However, after the 5-2 run that became a 12-4 run the following season, it was all downhill for the quarterback.

He fell to 8-8 the following year and followed that up with a 2-6 stumble. He got one last shot with the 49ers where he went 1-10.

His 1-10 season served as the greatest source of ammunition for those pushing against seeing his return. However, over the years, others have pushed for his return by listing his Super Bowl appearance and 16 touchdown, four interception-season in that 1-10 stretch.

Either way, after what is on pace to become seven consecutive absent seasons, Kaepernick's career in the NFL appears to be all but dead. Of course, perhaps the XFL or the USFL would like to trot him out to draw viewership, but no reports have surfaced of any interest.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.

