Javonte Williams or Alexander Mattison Start 'Em Sit 'Em: RB projections for fantasy football Week 4

Javonte Williams and Alexander Mattison are each in relatively similar fantasy football situations for the 2023 NFL season. They both currently serve as the featured running back for their teams, but also have some workload competition in their backfields. Fantasy managers with both of them on their rosters may be debating which one is the better Week 4 lineup option.

Running backs are always some of the most improtant fantasy football players, so it's crucial for managers to make wise decisions at this position when setting their weekly lineups. The following breakdown will explore whether Mattison or Williams is the better Week 4 target.

Is Javonte Williams a good pick in fantasy football Week 4?

Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams has remained solidly consistent during the 2023 fantasy football season so far. He's currently averaging 15 touches per game across the first three weeks of the season and has finished among the top 30 running backs in each of them. He clearly seems to be one of the focal points of the Denver Broncos' offensive gameplans as he's been utilized as a dual-threat running back.

While Williams has received at least 10 carries in each of his three games so far this year, he has also been targeted in the passing game at least three times in all three of them as well. His output may be a bit underwhelming at this point, averaging 60 total yards per game, his involvement is extremely encouraging, especially considering his devastating knee injury last year.

It was unclear just how healthy Williams would be entering the 2023 fantasy football season as an injury of that magnitude can be difficult to overcome, especially for running backs. Williams seems to have beaten the odds and it's entirely reasonable to expect his workload to increase as the year goes on.

If 15 touches per game represents a workload of easing him back into action, it can be assumed that will greatly increase when the Broncos feel comfortable enough to fully unleash him. His next opportunity to do so will come in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears in a situation that gives him a favorable matchup against one of the worst rushing defenses in the entire NFL.

The Bears are currently allowing the third most fantasy football points per game to opposing running backs. This should give Javonte Williams plenty of upside in Week 4. He has already proven that Samaje Perine is little threat to his total workload, which was a bit of a concern prior to the start of the 2023 fantasy football season.

Perine is averaging just seven touches per game, less than half of what Williams has earned so far. This clearly shows that Williams is the featured back, leaving Perine as the complimentary piece. This split was much more unclear prior to Week 1, especially in passing situations, where Perine thrives. It hasn't been an issue for Williams' workload, and in fact, they have even received similar target share in the passing game.

Several factors are pointing to Javonte Williams having a big day in fantasy football for Week 4. His steady production so far, expected increase in workload, featured back status and extremely favorable matchup, all play a positive influence in his fantasy outlook this week.

Is Alexander Mattison a good pick in fantasy football Week 4?

Alexander Mattison

The long wait for Alexander Mattison to get his opportunity at being the featured back for the Minnesota Vikings was finally over ahead of the 2023 fantasy football season. Dalvin Cook was released during the offseason and joined the New York Jets, so the backfield workload was handed over to Mattison. This made him a popular fantasy football target during draft season this year.

Mattison struggled to get much playing time behind Cook, a true workhorse, but he often thrived in his few opportunities with extended usage. In five career games in which he recorded at least 20 carries, he surpassed 100 rushing yards in three of them. This is likely why the Vikings were comfortable moving on from Cook this year, and also why many fantasy football managers were excited to see him as a full-time starter for the first time in his career.

While Mattison has been relatively solid in his new role, he surely hasn't quite lived up to the hype of his enormous potential so far. Cook had recorded more than 1,350 total yards in each of the last four seasons, so theoretically Mattison could have a similar output in an identical role. This hasn't been the outcome through three games so far, though his Week 3 performance was easily his best.

After posting just 83 total yards across his first two games, Alexander Mattison had an encouraging fantasy football performance in Week 3 with 125 total yards against the Los Angeles Chargers. This was an excellent sign for his Week 4 outlook, especially in a favorable matchup, but a recent acquisition makes thing a bit tricky.

The Vikings traded for Cam Akers, who was inactive for Week 3, but is expected to play in Week 4. While Mattison should still be expected to serve as their starter, it's unclear at this point just how much Akers will eat into his workload. Mattison had no legitimate players to challenge his backfield usage prior to the addition of Akers, but that's potentially no longer the case.

Neverthless, Mattison still has an excellent matchup in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers' weak rushing defense. They are one of only four teams allowing more than 30 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this year so far. This means that if he can see his usual workload and hold off Akers, he's in a good position for a big fantasy performance.

Javonte Williams vs. Alexander Mattison: Who should I start in Week 4?

Williams vs. Mattison in Week 4

According to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, Javonte Williams makes for a better fantasy football running back option than Alexander Mattison in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. While each of them are expected to post similar rushing numbers in their extremely favorable matchups, it's Williams' projected receiving contributions that theoretically make him the better option this week.

The Optimizer predicts that Williams will nearly double Mattison in receiving statistics this week, significantly improving his fantasy outlook. The Bears defense has been a disaster in just about every area this season, so Williams also has a good chance to score a touchdwon. He should be plugged into fantasy lineups this week as the preferred option to Mattison.

