Jayden Daniels' mom Regina sends love to NFL prospects ahead of 2025 draft

Regina Jackson - the proud mother of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels - made headlines before draft day in Wisconsin. A steady presence throughout Jayden’s football journey, Regina has always stood by her son with love and strength through every big moment.

Earlier today, Regina Jackson posted a heartwarming throwback family picture on Instagram from Jayden's draft day in 2024. The post came before the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday, where she wished good luck to all NFL prospects about to get drafted and shared how that one call changed their son’s life.

"#TBT The day we got the call. This changed his life forever. Good luck to everyone today. #nfldraft #draftday #draft."

The Commanders took Daniels with the second pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He had an impressive rookie season in Washington, from being named Offensive Rookie of the Year after setting the rookie quarterback record for rushing yards in a season to leading the Commanders to a 12-5 finish and their first NFC Championship appearance since 1991.

Jayden Daniels mom's path to becoming an NFL agent

Regina is the proud mother of two children: Bianca - her eldest - and Jayden, who has made a name for himself in the NFL. Bianca is following her passion for the film industry.

In 2024, Regina took steps to become a certified NFL agent. She passed the NFL Players Association exam - which requires a bachelor's degree and a background check - in addition to a fee. She is motivated to gain knowledge to guide Jayden through his professional journey.

While she doesn't represent Jayden directly, her role as an agent supports his key decisions, allowing him to focus on what he does best: playing football.

Regina's husband - Javon "Jay" Daniels - is a former college football cornerback for the University of Washington and Iowa State University in the late 1990s and his athletic background and early coaching influenced Jayden in discipline and a passion for the game.

Javon introduced Jayden Daniels to football at a young age and mentored him in his early years in San Bernardino, California.

