Jaylen Waddle or Adam Thielen: Who should you start in Week 9 fantasy football?

Jaylen Waddle and Adam Thielen remain solid contributors for their respective squads despite the contrasting stages of their careers. Waddle is an emerging wide receiver in his third NFL season. While there are moments when the spotlight is on him, he has mostly taken a back seat to Tyreek Hill.

Meanwhile, Thielen is in his 11th NFL campaign and first with the Carolina Panthers. He has become Bryce Young's primary target a year after playing a supporting role to Justin Jefferson. But which between Waddle and Thielen can yield more fantasy points in Week 9?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Read More: Dalton Schultz or TJ Hockenson: Who should start in Week 9?

Is Jaylen Waddle a good fantasy pick in Week 9?

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle

Waddle has increased his production throughout his last three games. From seven catches for 51 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers, he had six catches for 63 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Miami Dolphins wideout followed that up with seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in their victory over the New England Patriots. Those numbers translate to 18.1, 12.3, and 25.1 fantasy points per game in PPR.

His Week 8 points haul nearly doubled his 12.9 average. More importantly, he has scored a touchdown in three of his last four games.

Jaylen Waddle is regaining his stride after missing out on the Dolphins' 70-point explosion against the Denver Broncos. But with Hill constantly getting increased attention from opposing defenses, Waddle will get his chances. Playing in neutral territory makes him a solid fantasy pick for Week 9.

Read More: Tee Higgins or Rashee Rice: Who should start in Week 9?

Is Adam Thielen a good fantasy pick in Week 9?

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen

The Carolina Panthers finally scored their first victory in the 2023 NFL season. While it wasn't an emphatic win, Adam Thielen had eight catches for 72 yards. That's his lowest output over their last five games because he went over 100 yards thrice.

Aside from a 76-yard performance against his former team, the Minnesota Vikings, he had 11 catches for 107 yards versus the Detroit Lions. Adam Thielen had another 11-reception game versus the Dolphins. He started the five-game stretch by dissecting the Seattle Seahawks defense with 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Thielen's high volume of catches makes him an invaluable asset in PPR. His 57 catches through seven games ties him with Amon-Ra St. Brown for fourth-best in that category. He is also 12th in receiving yards with 581. His consistency makes him a solid fantasy starter for Week 9.

Looking for a transaction that can help you win your league? Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer can give you answers.

Jaylen Waddle vs Adam Thielen: Who should I start in Week 9 fantasy football?

Adam Thielen vs. Jaylen Waddle - Week 9 Fantasy Football Projections

While Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer gives Adam Thielen the edge over Jaylen Waddle, the difference between their projected fantasy football points is small. Thielen is predicted to deliver 15.2 fantasy points on six catches for 61 yards. Meanwhile, Jaylen Waddle isn't far back at 14.9 on four receptions for 77 yards.

However, these numbers may change based on their Week 9 opponents. Waddle and the Dolphins will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany. While they will be on a neutral playing field, the Chiefs have one of the NFL's best defensive units, allowing only 176.1 yards per game. The Chiefs are also second in points allowed at 16.1 per game.

Conversely, Adam Thielen and the Panthers square off with the Indianapolis Colts. The AFC South squad ranks 25th in passing yards allowed (247.3) per game through Week 8. They also surrender a league-worst 28.6 points per game.