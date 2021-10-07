Jaylon Smith contract: How much will LB earn in Green Bay?

Former Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith now has a new home with the Green Bay Packers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had reported yesterday that the former second-round pick was close to signing a deal with the Packers.

With Smith now with his new team and set to play at Lambeau Field, how much will he earn for the 2021 season?

How much will Jaylon Smith earn with the Packers?

There are likely two reasons why the Packers were keen on signing the linebacker. The first is that the Packers are missing key players on the defensive side of the ball and they believe that Smith can be a playmaker for them.

The second reason may have been that money was not much of an issue for the Packers. In 2019, when Smith was voted to his first and only Pro Bowl, the Dallas Cowboys rewarded Smith with a five-year, $64 million deal.

As it turns out, the Cowboys are on the hook for the bulk of that salary in 2021. The Packers signed Smith to a one-year contract, but the Cowboys must pay the remainder of his $7.2 million base salary.

The Cowboys chose to be clever by releasing Smith because had he gotten a season-ending injury, they would have been responsible for paying Smith a guaranteed $9.2 million with a salary-cap hit of $11.8 million.

With his release and subsequent signing by the Packers, the Cowboys have only $6.8 million in dead money against their cap for 2022.

Will Jaylon Smith make a difference on the field?

The Packers will pair Smith with current Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, who is currently graded 82.2 by Pro Football Focus. Although Smith's play on the field with the Cowboys has diminished, he did have a total of 155 tackles with one interception and five pass deflections in the 2020 NFL season.

If things go well, the Green Bay Packers could look to have Smith up to speed in no time and suit up for his new team as early as possible.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar