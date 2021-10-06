NFL Rumors: 3 Potential landing spots for Jaylon Smith after Cowboys release

Jaylon Smith was one of the most exciting linebacker prospects in recent memory. During his time with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Smith was considered the best linebacker in college football. But a grueling lower leg injury saw his draft stock plummet.

The Dallas Cowboys still selected Smith in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Once Smith fully recovered from his injuries, he became a viable part of the Cowboys' defense. The team rewarded him with a five-year, $64 million contract extension and he repaid their faith by making it to the Pro Bowl.

But recently, Smith's impact has diminished. The linebacker's play didn't live up to his contract, which prompted the Cowboys to release him on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter In-season surprise: Cowboys released LB Jaylon Smith, per source. In-season surprise: Cowboys released LB Jaylon Smith, per source.

With Jaylon Smith now a free agent, here are 3 teams should look to sign the linebacker.

3 Potential landing spots for Jaylon Smith

#1 - Green Bay Packers

Despite an ugly opening day loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Packers are starting to round back into shape. However, the defense continues to suffer injuries as the season continues. Their star linebacker, Za'Darius Smith, has been out since Week 1 with a back injury.

He recently underwent back surgery and there is no timetable for his return. With the possibility of missing star cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was injured with a shoulder injury playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Packers should sign Jaylon Smith to help bridge the gap for their missing defensive playmakers.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have struggled mightily on the defensive side of the ball.

Their explosive offense featuring quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill has helped them win games, but they need the defense to step up to retain their AFC crown for the third year running.

The addition of Jaylon Smith would be a tremendous upgrade from what they currently have in veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens and rookie linebacker Nick Bolton.

# 3 - Oakland Raiders

The Oakland Raiders just lost their first game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Raiders are loaded on the offensive side of the ball. With quarterback Derek Carr, running back Josh Jacobs and speedster Henry Ruggs, the Raiders can put up points against most defenses.

The defense has been another story. The Raiders desperately need to bolster their defensive unit to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs. The Raiders should reach out and sign Jaylon Smith immediately.

