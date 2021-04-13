Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman are the reason why the 2017-2018 Philadelphia Eagles became the "One Hit Wonders" of the NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles had one good year that made them relevant to the world. Their 2017-2018 Super Bowl win put them on the "One Hit Wonders" list.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl LII win over Tom Brady and the Patriots in 2017. However, they haven't been the same since.

Back in 2018, Doug Pederson led the Eagles back to the playoffs. They went on to lose to the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round. In 2019 they lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card game.

Doug Pederson helped the Philadelphia Eagles make their first appearance in a Super Bowl since 2004. Fast forward a few years, Doug Pederson and Nick Foles are gone and the Eagles look unlikely to reach the same levels again.

So what happened to the 2017-2018 Philadelphia Eagles? Why have the Eagles folded faster than the Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl? What's the real reason behind Doug Pederson being let go by Philadelphia?

These are all great questions, but all have the same two people in each answer, Howie Roseman and Jeffrey Lurie. Let's take a look at how the Philadelphia Eagles landed on the "One Hit Wonders" list.

How Jeffrey Luri and Howie Roseman led the Philadelphia Eagles to the "One Hit Wonders" list

Philadelphia Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie and GM Howie Roseman

The Philadelphia Eagles have problems that have nothing to do with Doug Pederson. Their problems stem from owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman. Lurie and Roseman are slowly running the Philadelphia Eagles into the ground.

Advertisement

How did the Eagles go from Super Bowl champs to where they are now?



Failures in collaboration. A rift with the analytics department. A lack of transparency in how decisions are made. And plenty of office politics.



Deep dive from me, @Bo_Wulf and @ZBerm:https://t.co/jUJyIJCalM — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) April 12, 2021

Despite leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl, Doug Pederson was fired after a (4-11-1) season. The decision to sack Pederson by Howie Roseman and Jeffrey Lurie was immature at best.

Apparently, both Lurie and Roseman made Pederson have a meeting with them every week. This is not something a head coach should have to do.

Howie Roseman has been called out for showing favoritism to certain players like Carson Wentz and Fletcher Cox. This is interesting because it was rumored that Carson Wentz was the reason behind the firing of Doug Pederson. If that's the case, why did the Eagles agree to trade Wentz to the Colts?

Advertisement

From The Aftermath: The #Eagles fired coach Doug Pederson and now the chances have increased dramatically that QB Carson Wentz will return to Philly. Had Pederson stayed, he would have wanted out. pic.twitter.com/jmOxZtEw5D — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2021

Carson Wentz was used as a lamb for slaughter by Howie Roseman and Jeffrey Lurie. They used Wentz to fire Pederson because Doug Pederson didn't do things the way they wanted. After that they traded Wentz.

One thing that has been said is that Howie Roseman cares a lot about how the fans see him and doesn't want to be the so called "bad guy" in a situation. So it would make sense if he used the Wentz situation to fire Pederson.

If there is one person who should be nervous about working with Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman, it's new head coach Nick Sirianni. It'll be interesting to see how Lurie and Roseman treat Sirianni. Chances are the new head coach won't last longer than three years with the Eagles and he will have the same horror stories as Doug Pederson.