Jerry Jeudy or Amari Cooper Fantasy Start Em' Sit Em' 2023: Week 2 projections for WRs

Jerry Jeudy and Amari Cooper had similar narratives for the 2022 NFL season. They both used it to bounce back and prove they are still reliable fantasy football options. From a 467-yard 2021 season, Jeudy had 972 yards and six touchdowns last year.

Meanwhile, Cooper finished with 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. A year later, he tallied 1,160 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns. While they can deliver the scores and the catches, who among them is the better option to start for your Week 2 fantasy roster?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Jerry Jeudy or Terry McLaurin Start Em' Sit 'Em

Is Jerry Jeudy a good pick in fantasy football Week 2?

Denver Broncos Training Camp

Jerry Jeudy is a good pick because he is finally returning to action. A hamstring injury sidelined him during last week’s practices. This time, head coach Sean Payton announced he was ready to play. Jeudy will be tested against the Washington Commanders, a team that surrendered only 114 passing yards last week, the fifth-fewest in Week 1

Despite that number, Jeudy’s strength falls right into Washington’s tendencies in pass coverage. Most of the time, they prefer man coverage when the quarterback drops back. That’s an advantage Jeudy can exploit, and Russell Wilson will find him when he’s free.

But as talented as Jerry Jeudy is, returning to action after not competing for a while can throw off his timing. Even then, the projected value he delivers should be enough to put him on your roster as a WR2 or a flex option.

Also Read: Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Outlook

Proposing a trade to your fellow fantasy football player? Use Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to check if you’ll get a winning deal.

Is Amari Cooper a good pick in fantasy football Week 2?

Washington Commanders v Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper is a high-reward, low-cost option at wide receiver. While more wideouts are ranked higher than him, he’s undoubtedly the top man in the Browns’ passing game. They traded for Elijah Moore, but he’s second fiddle to Cooper.

With their roles defined, Deshaun Watson will likely attempt deep throws at Cooper. But they must pick their spots if they don’t want the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive secondary to feast on their mistakes. Establishing the running game with Nick Chubb will also open up the passing game, benefitting Cooper.

However, Cooper has been deemed questionable for their Week 2 game because of a groin injury. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said they’ll reassess his condition after 48 hours. Therefore, it’s best to monitor his condition before adding to removing him from your fantasy starters.

Also Read: Amari Cooper Fantasy Projection

Jerry Jeudy vs. Amari Cooper: Who Should I Start in Week 2?

Jerry Jeudy vs. Amari Cooper - Sportskeeda Start/Sit Optimizer

Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer projects that Amari Cooper is a better fantasy football option for Week 2 over Jerry Jeudy. Cooper is projected to have four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. On the flipside, Jeudy is projected to finish with 3.5 receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown.

However, none of these projections matter if Cooper misses their Week 2 schedule. If that’s the case, Elijah Moore might have his fantasy points go up. It also makes Jeudy the safer option between him and Cooper.