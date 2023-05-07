Jerry Jeudy college stats: Comparing Broncos WR’s career at Alabama with DeVonta Smith

The Alabama Crimson Tide is a hotbed for NFL prospects, and the famed college has produced an array of league-bound superstars over the years. This is largely thanks to their Hall of Fame caliber head coach, Nick Saban, who has built a reputation for acquiring the best college prospects in the nation.

Two of these players are Jerry Jeudy and DeVonta Smith, former Crimson Tide wide receivers with a penchant for the spectacular. Both players are now playing in the NFL, and in this piece, we will look at their college football careers. So without further ado, let's get into their tenures at the Crimson Tide.

Jerry Jeudy's college football career

Jerry Jeudy was rated as a five-star recruit, the third highest-rated wide receiver in the country coming into the Crimson Tide. He enrolled at the University of Alabama to play under Nick Saban ahead of the 2017 college football season.

In his first season at Alabama, he participated in spring practice for the 2017 college season. He played well for the team, earning MVP honors in Alabama's A-Day spring game after catching five passes for 134 yards and two TDs. He finished his rookie season with 14 catches, 264 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

His second season at the Crimson Tide started off differently than he'd have liked. Jerry Jeudy underwent surgery for a meniscus injury, leading him to miss part of spring practice. He recovered well enough to play in the 2018 college football season, putting up a stat line of 14 touchdowns and 1,315 receiving yards. He was part of the Alabama team that lost to the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Heading into his third and final season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, he was a unanimous preseason All-American heading into his junior year. Jerry finished the regular season with 959 yards receiving and nine TDs and was again named first-team All-SEC. His overall college stat line was 159 receptions, 2,742 receiving yards, and 26 touchdowns.

DeVonta Smith's college football career

A five-star recruit coming out of Amite High Magnet School, DeVonta Smith committed to the University of Alabama to play college football.

His first year in Alabama was decent by his lofty standards, with Smith amassing eight catches for 160 yards and three TDs in eight games. His season culminated in a match-winning catch in the Tide's 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship win against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Heading into the 2018 college football season, Tide fans expected DeVonta Smith to have an increased role in Nick Saban's offense. He did that, putting up a stat line of 42 receptions for 693 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games.

Ahead of the 2019 college football season, Alabama Crimson Tide fans had high hopes for Smith and the rest of his expansive receiver room. Smith lived up to expectations, once again increasing his stats across all categories. He led the Crimson Tide in receiving yards and touchdowns, with 1,256 yards and 14 touchdowns on 68 receptions.

DeVonta Smith returned for his fourth season at the collegiate level. Even though his teammates Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy had left the Crimson Tide to secure first-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. Smith made his return worth it, as he put up a stat line of 117 receptions, 1,856 receiving yards, and 23 receiving touchdowns for the season. He was instrumental in the Crimson Tide winning the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Smith also swept the individual awards list, winning the Biletnikoff Award, the Maxwell Award, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, and the Heisman Trophy. He ended his Bama career with a stat line of 235 catches, 3,965 receiving yards, and 46 touchdowns.

Who had the better college football career in Alabama?

It's not even close. DeVonta Smith has one of the best-ever college football careers for a wide receiver, and his last season in college was one for the ages. Jerry Jeudy was alright, but his figures don't come close to Smith's.

Jerry Jeudy won the 2018 Fred Biletnikoff Award and was a part of Alabama's 2017 CFP National Championship win. That's not bad, but you can't compare it with DeVonta Smith's 2020 season that saw him win the Heisman Trophy Award, the Biletnikoff Award, the Maxwell Award, SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. Add that to his pivotal roles in two Crimson Tide National Football Championship wins, and you'll have an absolute Bama legend.

