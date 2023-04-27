Top 5 Alabama QBs in NFL in 2023 ft. Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa

The Nick Saban-coached Alabama Crimson Tide has long been heralded as a talent factory, recruiting five-star high school players in the dozens. The team is excellent on the offensive side of the ball, as they have produced QBs, wideouts, running backs and offensive linemen aplenty.

Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that the Crimson Tide has produced an array of NFL QBs over the years, with five of them set to feature in the 2023 NFL season. Ahead of Draft Night, let's look at the top Alabama Crimson Tide QBs in the NFL in 2023:

Top Alabama Crimson Tide Quarterbacks in NFL

Here's the pick of the bunch, and we will rank the five QBs from fifth to best:

#5 AJ McCarron

NFL stats: 1,173 passing yards (62.6%), 6 TD/2 INT — 17 Games

Alabama Crimson Tide legend AJ McCarron has done an excellent job of making money as a career-long backup.

He got his start in the league in 2014 when the Cincinnati Bengals drafted him. Since then, AJ has appeared for the Bengals, Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons. He has never owned the QB1 jersey; instead, he acts as a serviceable backup.

You can expect him to return to the league in 2023, as the former Maxwell Award winner just tore it up in the XFL.

#4 Bryce Young

NFL Stats: N/A

Fine, it's unfair to rank Bryce Young, who has yet to take a snap in the NFL, ahead of AJ McCarron. Nevertheless, let's face it, Young will likely get more starts in his first professional season compared to McCarron.

Young is the betting favorite to go No. 1 on Draft night, and if the Carolina Panthers select him, they will get one for the future. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is easily the most pro-ready QB in this year's draft and regularly owned the gridiron as a starter for the Crimson Tide. He will likely have a long and successful NFL career if he avoids significant injuries.

#3 Mac Jones

NFL Stats: 6,798 passing (66.5), 36 TD/24 INT, 231 rushing yards, 1 TD — 31 Games

The last QB to win the National Football Championship for the Crimson Tide, Mac Jones proved himself in Alabama. He did the same in his first season in the NFL, a season in which he earned a Pro Bowl nod. Yes, he did suffer the dreaded sophomore slump, but how many Hall of Fame-caliber players didn't?

Jones has been the best QB in New England since the GOAT Tom Brady left the building. All things being equal, Jones will be the Patriots' starter in his third season. Mac Jones is a solid QB; let's hope Bill Belichick doesn't have any wacky plans up his sleeve in the offensive room.

#2 Tua Tagovailoa

NFL Stats: 8,015 passing (65.7%), 52 TD/23 INT, 307 rushing yards, 6 TD — 36 Games

You got to feel sorry for Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins shot caller was an MVP frontrunner in the middle part of the 2022 season, only to suffer a series of career-threatening concussions. Hence, he didn't even play the playoffs, as the Buffalo Bills knocked his team out.

Tagovailoa proved in Alabama that he can sling the rock, as he led them to success after success and contributed to the departure of the next player on our list. We hope that Tagovailoa gets back to hundred percent, as he's an All-Pro QB when fully healthy.

#1 Jalen Hurts

NFL Stats: 7,906 passing (62.3%), 44 TD/19 INT, 1,898 rushing yards, 26 TD — 45 Games

The best-paid player in the National Football League is an Alabama Crimson Tide alum.

It shouldn't come as a surprise to people who followed Hurts throughout his college career. The former Crimson Tide QB made a move to the Oklahoma Sooners in his last college season, and he absolutely balled out. Since then, he has been on an upward trajectory.

Jalen Hurts was close to bringing the Super Bowl back to Philly, but alas, he and his teammates fell just short. He did put up individual monster numbers, though, earning himself an All-Pro nod and Pro Bowl selection and finished second to Patrick Mahomes in MVP voting. As they say, the sky is the limit for Hurts and the Eagles.

