Jerry Jeudy injury update: Latest on Broncos WR for Fantasy Football Week 2

Jerry Jeudy could have helped the Denver Broncos during their 2023 season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, he did not play due to a hamstring injury. His presence could have given Russell Wilson another reliable target the Saints must account for.

Jeudy could significantly contribute to Sean Payton’s offense after establishing career-highs in receptions and receiving yards last year. But before discussing his potential impact to the Broncos offense, he must first suit up starting in Week 2.

Jerry Jeudy injury update

Payton recently shared that Jeudy will play in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. After being a limited participant during last Wednesday’s practice, he became a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

It’s noteworthy that Jeudy has completed only one regular season in his first three NFL years. After playing 16 games during his rookie season, he was limited to 10 games in 2021 due to a high ankle injury. Jerry Jeudy missed two games last year, finishing with 67 receptions for 972 yards and six interceptions.

What happened to Jerry Jeudy?

Last month, Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field during practice due to a hamstring injury. NFL Network’s James Palmer reported that Jeudy held onto his upper leg and was visibly upset when he suffered the injury.

While a subsequent MRI revealed his condition was moderate, the Broncos opted to be cautious with his recovery.

The Broncos could have placed Jeudy on injured reserve. If they did, he could return as early as Week 5, when the Broncos face the New York Jets at home. However, they opted not to, and it was the right decision, as he will play his first game in 2023.

When will Jerry Jeudy return?

Jeudy will play in Week 2 against the Commanders, a team that surrendered only 114 passing yards to the Arizona Cardinals. While that’s the fifth-fewest yards surrendered in Week 1, Arizona’s offense is expected to struggle without Kyler Murray.

But Jerry Jeudy’s return will also boost a Broncos offense that mustered only 177 yards in Week 1. As it turned out, running back Samaji Perine led Denver with 37 receiving yards.

Yet even if Jeudy returns to action, it’s best to keep expectations low for him. As for any player who misses some practice time, it may take a while to regain their bearings.

But with Washington finishing fourth in passing yards allowed per game last season, having Jeudy as a low-end WR2 or flex for your Week 2 fantasy football roster is best.