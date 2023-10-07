Jerry Jones’ $250,000,000 yacht vs Shahid Khan’s custom-built, 312-foot ‘Kismet’: Which NFL owner has the flashier machine?

Jerry Jones and Shahid Khan have more in common than just being NFL team owners. Both of them look to be real boat aficianados. The Dallas Cowboys owner has a fabulous yacht named Bravo Eugenia, named so in the honor of his wife Eugenia Jones. The Jacksonville Jaguars owner has a boat called 'Kismet', which means destiny in English.

If anyone of us ever had the chance to get on board any of them, which one should we choose? Here is a lowdown on both these machines.

Jerry Jones v Shahid Khan: Yacht Showdown

Jerry Jones' yacht is valued at around $250 million. It is slightly more than Shahid Khan's treasure that comes in at $200 million. The Dallas Cowboys owner shades it on asset value.

But in terms of accommodation capacity, Kismet shades Bravo Eugenia. The Jacksonville Jaguars owner's yacht can accommodate 16 guests in eight luxurious staterooms. The Cowboys counterpart has space for 14 in seven cabins.

But even then, Bravo Eugenia measures in at an 358 feet, which is bigger than the 312 feet that Kismet comes in at. The latter was made by Lurssen whereas Oceanco delivered the Cowboys owner his boat.

Though Kismet overpowers Bravo Eugenia is in the number of decks. The former has five decks which is more than an also impressive four that the latter has.

If you ever want to drop in by a helicopter into either of these yachts, it is eminently possible. Both of them have two helipads each, including direct access for the owners.

Even though Shahid Khan's boat has more guest capacity, it can accommodate 28 crew members. Jerry Jones' yacht has the capacity to take up to 30 people.

Other features on the Cowboys owner's asset include a complete gym for guest workouts, a swimming pool, a sauna and a steam room, a massage room, a rain shower, a beach club, and a Teppenyaki bar. He memorably attended the NFL Draft in 2020 from this boat during lockdown.

The Jaguars owner can also list guest a gym, a plunge pool, a steam room, and a massage room. In addition, it has a winter garden deck, a retractable outdoor fireplace a full sun deck, a luxurious bridge deck lounge, a sports bar, a grand piano in the main lounge area, a full-size disco/nightclub, a club room that converts to a movie theater and an outdoor cinema.

Both yachts seem to have strong points in their favor. Ultimately, though, we will measure Jerry Jones or Shahid Khan not on their boats but on how many Super Bowls their teams can win.