Who is Jerry Jones's wife Eugenia Jones? Everything you need to know about their relationship

Jerry Jones has been the owner, president, and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys since 1989. He and his college friend Jimmy Johnson immediately brought the franchise to glory with Super Bowl wins in the 1992, 1993, and the 1995 NFL seasons.

As the owner of the most valuable sports franchises in the world, Jones is constantly in the headlines. His wife, Eugenia (Gene) Jones, is also a prominent figure in North Texas and has been by Jones’s side since their days together at the University of Arkansas.

Who is Eugenia Jones?

Eugenia (Gene) Jones was born in 1944 (78 years old) while Jerry Jones was born in 1942 (80 years old). The Jones have 3 children together and 9 grandchildren. All three children, Stephen, Charlotte, and Jerry Jones Jr. are active in the family business of running the Dallas Cowboys.

Although her husband is best known for his exploits with the Cowboys, Eugenia herself has established herself in the community of the metro Dallas area. The former Miss Arkansas USA is also the co-chairman of the Meadows School of the Arts, and she is a member of the Board of Directors for the AT&T Center for Performing Arts as well as a member of the Texas Cultural Trust Board.

Her passion for art has translated to a popular collection at the Cowboys’ AT&T Center where she has helped commission numerous works of art to be displayed at the stadium.

Jerry Jones and Eugenia Jones relationship timeline

Eugenia and Jerry Jones have been married since 1963. They first met on a blind date when Eugenia was a freshman at the University of Arkansas, and he was the captain of the football team. Through their nearly 6 decades of marriage, the Jones have become one of the most powerful and wealthy families in the world. According to Forbes’ annual ranking of the NFL franchises, the Dallas Cowboys ranked as the most valuable franchise for the 15th year in a row (as of 2021). The Cowboys are estimated to be worth $6.5 billion, ahead of the New England Patriots who are $1.5 billion behind the Cowboys on the list.

While much of the Jones’ marriage has been widely publicized, especially in light of recent news regarding a 25-year-old woman who claims to be Jerry Jones’ daughter from another woman, Eugenia Jones has remained by Jerry’s side for nearly 60 years since they got married.

