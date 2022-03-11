How many kids does Jerry Jones have? Dallas Cowboys owner's family tree

Like Walter Hobbs from Elf, Jerry Jones may have a long-lost child. According to CBS Sports, Alexandria Davis sued Jones, alleging she is the daughter of the owner of the Dallas Cowboys. The news has prompted many to ask about the other kids that the owner has. How many kids does Jones have in total? What have they gone on to do?

Using information from Celeb Family and Sportscasting, here's a look at the entire owner's family tree from Jerry Jones down.

Jerry Jones' family from top to bottom

Jerry Jones, Owner

Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs

It all starts here with the owner of the Dallas Cowboys. The owner is worth $8.5 billion and has owned the Cowboys since 1989. In the 30 years of ownership, his team has won three Super Bowls, all coming in the 1990s. He will turn 80 years old in 2022.

Man, this has been a STRANGE offseason for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys.

Eugenia Jones, Wife

2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Eugenia is Jerry's wife. She was born in 1944. She is 74 years old. She attended the University of Arkansas. She is a former Miss Arkansas. She and Jerry married in 1963. She is a member of the Texas Cultrual Trust Board and is on the board of directors of AT&T's Center for the Performing Arts. She is also a co-chairperson of the Meadows School of the Arts.

Stephen Jones, Son

Stephen Jones at a football game

Stephen Jones is the oldest child and one of two sons. Born on June 21, 1964, he is now the Cowboys' chief functional executive vice director of player personnel. He is the most well-known offspring of the owner. He has four of his own kids.

Jerry Jones is actually one of the worst GM's in NFL history. Change my mind…

Charlotte Jones, Daughter

Wild Card Round - Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys

Charlotte Jones is younger than Stephen. She was born on July 26, 1966. Today, she serves as the Cowboys' administrative vice president and the chief brand officer. She has two kids of her own.

Jerry Jones Jr., Son

Jerry Jones Jr smiles for the camera

On September 27, 1969, Jerry Jr. was born. Jerry Jr. was supposedly the last child of the owner. Today, he serves as the Cowboys' chief sales and marketing officer. He lives in Florida. He also has two kids.

Alexandria Davis, possible daughter

Here is where Davis would fit into the family tree if she proves to be the offspring of Jerry Jones. She's 25 years old and serves as a congressional aide. Davis says that the owner and her mother settled a previous lawsuit in the 1990s. Her mother agreed to keep quiet about their ties to the Jones family. Alexandria was set to receive payments regularly until she is 28 years old.

Images of the two are sparse. Cynthia Davis, Alexandria's mother, had a relationship with Jones in the mid-1990s.

