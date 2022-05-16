Jerry Jones feels Cowboys are worth $10 billion, but 'will never do it'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has always had a flair for the dramatic. He loves his team and can always be found front and center before and after games, providing updates on his players' health, among other things.

Jones recently spoke with Peter King of NBCSports and spoke about his belief that he could get $10 billion if he wanted to sell the Cowboys. But he also made it evident that we may never find out because it's not his intent to sell America's team.

Here's what Jones had to say about the matter:

“But let me make this very clear. I’ll say it definitively. I will never do it. I will never sell the Cowboys. Ever.”

How much are the Dallas Cowboys worth?

Forbes currently has the Dallas franchise valued at $6.5 billion. This number is $1.5 billion more than any other sports franchise, including the New York Yankees.

Jones purchased the team back in 1989 for $140 million. One of his first duties was to fire longtime head coach Tom Landry, who was and still is beloved by fans of the franchise.

Landry was the head coach of Dallas from 1960-1988 and was responsible for overseeing two championships in 1972 and 1978. This was the era in which the "America's Team" label was cemented.

Jones has always been a brash, shrewd owner and a great salesman for the franchise. This is partly why the Cowboys are valued so highly.

Last season, Dallas won the NFC East with an overall record of 12-5, before losing in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers. The team was a juggernaut for the first few games, with both offense and defense playing at a high level.

Offensively, the team faltered after quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a calf injury in an overtime victory over the New England Patriots in Week Six.

The defense played spectacularly all season, led by NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons. The secondary was spearheaded by second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs, who led the league with 11 interceptions.

Despite losing receivers Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson this offseason, Dallas are looking to be more productive in 2022. The aim is to score more points to take pressure off of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

The defense will hope that defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence can stay healthy enough to pair with Parsons, providing a lethal pass rush.

The Cowboys are aiming to go retain the NFC East title and push further into the playoffs this season. With hard work, talent and just a little luck, they could go the whole way and win the Super Bowl.

