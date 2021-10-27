Jerry Jones says he'd be hard to bargain with if he had his hands on Tom Brady's 600th career TD ball

It seems as if everyone has an opinion on Tom Brady's 600th touchdown ball and whether or not the fan, named Byron Kennedy, should have kept the football to hold out for more than what he received.

We can now add Jerry Jones to that list.

The Dallas Cowboys owner has now chimed in with what he may have done had he been the lucky recipient of the football that marked Tom Brady's 600th touchdown pass.

During the Week 7 game of the Buccaneers vs. the Chicago Bears, Brady threw a nine-yard touchdown to Mike Evans. Evans, as he typically does, handed the football to a fan without realizing that football was historic because it was the 600th touchdown pass of Tom Brady's career.

A Buccaneers staff member went to try and retrieve the football from the fan and the fan gladly obliged.

However, according to Jerry Jones, if that were him, he may not have been as accommodating.

"I'd be hard to trade with. I would explain to everybody that's like asking me for my baby. And then I'd tear up for them a little bit when I think about how I'm gonna have that ball when I'm 90. Then, after all of that, then I'd take offers."

And this is coming from one of the most well-known and decorated businessmen of the past few decades.

What was the Buccaneers fan given in exchange for Brady's 600th touchdown football?

Byron Kennedy, the fan who returned Tom Brady's 600th touchdown football, was given two signed jerseys and a helmet from the Bucs quarterback himself, a signed jersey from Mike Evans along with the receiver's game cleats, $1,000 store credit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers store and season tickets for this year as well as next year.

Tom Brady also decided to contribute and gave Kennedy a Bitcoin that is valued just south of $63,000.

According to Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions, the football would be worth at least $500,000.

Did Kennedy do the right thing by giving back the football?

Well, it all depends on who you ask. According to Kennedy, he is content with giving the ball back but does have one additional request for Brady.

"I'm hoping I get to play a round of golf with him."

That's more like it, Byron.

