Jets NFL Draft 2024: Will Mike Williams' addition change the team's WR strategy?

The New York Jets recently signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a one-year deal. The 29-year-old player was released by the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason and now will play alongside Garrett Wilson in New York.

Williams, who is coming off an ACL injury will be ready to play in Week 1. His addition to the team could result in a change of strategy by the franchise for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Earlier this week, Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network projected the Jets to trade up and draft Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. While the possibility of that happening looked less, Williams' arrival might drive the Jets into drafting another positional player.

The AFC East franchise currently has these wide receivers on their roster:

Garrett Wilson Mike Williams Allen Lazard Xavier Gipson Malik Taylor Jason Brownlee

There is no denying that the Jets need another good wide receiver on the team. However, they could look beyond the first round to draft a receiver as the upcoming class is filled with talented players in that position.

The Jets do not have a second-round pick in the upcoming draft, but they could package their third and fourth-round picks to move up and get a player of their liking.

With their first-round pick, the Jets could still get another offensive lineman despite adding the likes of Morgan Moses, Tyron Smith and John Simpson this offseason.

By signing Mike Williams, and their other offseason moves, the New York Jets no longer need to trade up and give away assets for a prospect. There will be plenty of great players available at #10 and the Jets could sit still at their position and let the draft come to them.

Jets NFL Draft 2024: 3 players the team could draft in the first round

Brock Bowers: Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Florida State

#1. Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers will likely be available to get drafted with the #10th overall pick in the upcoming draft. He is the type of player that the Jets are missing, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they added another weapon for Aaron Rodgers to work with.

The Jets currently have Tyler Conklin as their starting tight end, and will certainly love to have a player like Bowers on their team. He is one of the most hyped tight-end prospects entering the league and could be a huge contributor for the Jets in their quest of winning the Super Bowl.

#2. Taliese Fuaga

As mentioned earlier, the Jets could still draft an offensive lineman with the 10th overall pick. Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga was heavily linked with the franchise throughout the offseason, but the addition of other players has resulted in him getting drafted by other teams in various mocks.

The 6'6 tackle could be the long-term answer for the Jets' offensive line woes and will be able to learn a lot under Tyron Smith in his rookie season.

#3. Rome Odunze

Rome Odunze: SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII – Feb 7

If the Jets do end up trading up, they will almost certainly draft a wide receiver. It's unlikely that the Arizona Cardinals will pass up the opportunity to draft Marvin Harrison Jr., and with Malik Nabers ascending through the ranks, Rome Odunze might be selected a few picks before #10.

The Bears currently hold the ninth overall pick, and they are the most likely team to draft Odunze. However, if the Jets really like the Washington wide receiver, they may trade up to draft him and form one of the best offenses in the league.