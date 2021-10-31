Jets vs. Bengals injury report and starting lineup - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

Week 8’s Jets and Bengals matchup sees two teams at two different checkpoints this season. The 4-2 Bengals surprised the league in the early going and will look to continue on their path toward a playoff berth. The Jets, meanwhile, continue their rebuilding process.

The most significant injury for Week 8 will be the Jets’ rookie QB Zach Wilson. But other players on the injury report and how that affects the starting lineup will also be important in determining the outcome of the game.

New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals injury report

New York Jets

Player Position Injury Game Status Bryce Huff DE Back Out Quincy Williams LB - - C.J. Mosley LB Hamstring Questionable Ashtyn Davis S Shoulder Questionable Shaq Lawson DE Wrist Questionable Tyler Kroft TE Back Questionable Corey Davis WR Hip Doubtful Zach Wilson QB Knee Out Trevon Wesco TE Knee Out Tevin Coleman RB Hamstring Out Joe Flacco QB - -

The Jets have an extensive injury report for Week 8 and will officially have four players out, including DE Bryce Huff (back), TE Trevon Wesco (knee), RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring), and the aforementioned QB Zach Wilson (knee). WR Corey Davis will also be out with a doubtful designation. Backup QB Mike White will get his first start since coming in for the injured Wilson during last week's game against the New England Patriots.

Cincinnati Bengals

Player Position Injury Game Status Auden Tate WR Thigh Questionable Chris Evans RB Hamstring Out

The Bengals’ injury report shows RB Chris Evans will be out due to a hamstring injury. The only other significant injury to the Bengals roster is WR Auden Tate, who was limited in practice all week due to a thigh injury.

New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals starting lineup

Jets

QB - Mike White | HB - Michael Carter | WR - Jamison Crowder, Elijah Moore, Keelan Cole | TE - Tyler Kroft | OL - George Fant, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Greg Van Roten, Morgan Moses

DL - John Franklin-Meyers, Shaq Lawson, Sheldon Ranking, Quinnen Williams | LB - Quincy Williams, C.J. Mosley, Del'Shawn Phillips | CB - Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols | S - Ashtyn Davis, Marcus Maye | K - Matt Ammendola P - Thomas Morstead

Bengals

QB - Joe Burrow | HB - Joe Mixon | WR - Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase | TE - C.J. Uzomah | OL - Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Jackson Carman, Riley Reiff

DL - Sam Hubbard, D.J. Reader, Larry Ogunjobi, Trey Hendrickson | LB - Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, Mike Hilton | CB - Chidobe Awuzle Eli Apple | S - Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates III | K - Evan McPherson | P - Kevin Huber

