Jets vs Bills prediction and betting tips - NFL Week 1, September 11, 2023

The New York Jets host their AFC East rivals the Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET. It will be the first of two matchups between these teams in the 2023 regular season.

They split their two games last season, each winning at home. New York defeated Buffalo by a score of 20-17 in Week 9, while Buffalo won by a 20-12 score in Week 14 at Highmark Stadium.

This primetime AFC East matchup never disappoints as this game always delivers as it did in 2022.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here, Buffalo should have safety Micah Hyde, though he's dealing with a back injury. New York should have offensive linemen Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown available, along with running back Breece Hall.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills prediction

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Buffalo are two-point favorites on the road with a moneyline of -130, while New York Jets has moneyline of +110.

This game features two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Josh Allen of Buffalo and Aaron Rodgers of New York.

Both quarterbacks are seen as NFL MVP candidates this season, and this game could give one an edge in that race with a victory. Allen has wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis along with tight ends Dawson Knox and rookie Dalton Kincaid at his disposal.

Buffalo's defense is missing two-time Super Bowl linebacker Von Miller due to injury.

Rodgers got some help to go with last season's Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson in some former teammates. New York signed receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb along with Mecole Hardman.

The team also went out and boosted the backfield with Dalvin Cook, so the only question is the offensive line when it comes to the Jets.

This game is Rodgers' 21st appearance on Monday Night Football while it's Allen's seventh.

In a game with two solid defenses and offenses, I'm leaning towards offense. Give me New York in a close one over Buffalo.

Jets vs. Bills: Betting tips

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

There's much to like when it comes to betting as Vegas making New York a home is spicy. I commonly love the over/under in matchups like this as it's 45.5 points here.

Sean McDermott has been Buffalo's head coach since 2017. The team has an over record of 20-30-1 and has been under 60 percent of their games on the road in point totals.

Given how great the Jets' defense was in 2022, Buffalo might not be scoring that many points here, and they scored 37 total points versus New York last season. Here, take the under and the Jets +2 at home.

Jets vs. Bills: Head-to-Head

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs

This rivalry dates back to the 1960s when the Jets were called the New York Titans. Overall, Buffalo has had the edge in this series with 68 wins to New York's 57 wins.

Buffalo have been in firm control as they've won five of their last six games against the Jets. It will be their 126th time facing off, making it one of the NFL's longer rivalries.

Where to watch Jets vs. Bills

TV Schedule: ABC/ESPN

Radio: WGR550 (550 AM) (Buffalo); WEPN-FM (Jets)

Time: September 11, 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Stream: Fubo, NFL+

Check out: FanDuel Promo Code: Score $200 to start NFL Season with $5 Bet