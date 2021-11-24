Jim Irsay net worth: How much is Colts owner worth?

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was just 12 years old when his father Robert Irsay bought the team. After graduating college, Irsay joined the staff of the Indianapolis Colts. Jim Irsay officially became the owner of the Indianapolis Colts at just 37 years old, making him the youngest to do so. Jim Irsay became the owner of the team after his father died in 1997.

Jim Irsay can be seen at home and away games cheering for his team and often interacts with fans via social media. Irsay takes to Twitter quite often and gifts fans with tickets to upcoming Indianapolis Colts games, making him a fan favorite.

What is the net worth of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay?

When Jim Irsay joined the Indianapolis Colts, he worked his way through the organization. He worked in sales and public relations in the Indianapolis Colts organization before becoming the General Manager of the team. When his father passed away in 1997, Irsay inherited 100% of team ownership.

As of November 2021, Jim Irsay's networth at the age of 62 years old as the owner of the Indianapolis Colts is $3.5 billion. That networth ranks Irsay at #333 on the Forbes 400 list of 2021 and at #1008 2021 Billionaires list. That puts Irsay just below Washington Football Team owner Dan Synder, who is worth approximately $4 billion in net worth.

Irsay does a lot for the Indianapolis Colts fan base, giving away tickets each week to home games through his ever-so-popular Twitter account where he asks trivia questions for prizes. Irsay also does a lot of work with the local community with the Colts Foundation.

Jim Irsay @JimIrsay TRIVIA! 1st prize: $2500 + $2500 in your name to the Rushville Animal Shelter. 2nd prize, $1,000 certificate to Indiana restaurant of choice: WHAT WAS THE NICKNAME OF THIS GROUP OF FOUR? Edward's hat pick. Must retweet w/answer. 🏈 TRIVIA! 1st prize: $2500 + $2500 in your name to the Rushville Animal Shelter. 2nd prize, $1,000 certificate to Indiana restaurant of choice: WHAT WAS THE NICKNAME OF THIS GROUP OF FOUR? Edward's hat pick. Must retweet w/answer. 🏈 https://t.co/RfggaLndGp

This past weekend, Irsay was in attendance for the Indianapolis Colts' big 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills on the road. He tweeted a video in which he wanted to thank and apologize to the Buffalo Bills fans that were sitting in front of him and putting up with his loud cheering. So in return he handed out signed $100 bills as a 'thank you'.

Jim Irsay @JimIrsay Saying thanks to the classy Bills fans (who sat in front of us and tolerated our cheering yesterday) with some personally autographed “Benjamins.” 🙏 Saying thanks to the classy Bills fans (who sat in front of us and tolerated our cheering yesterday) with some personally autographed “Benjamins.” 🙏 https://t.co/FbvXdIzAM0

Irsay is also known for buying music memorabilia including guitars that were once played by Prince, Jerry Garcia and Bob Dylan.

Since he became the principal owner of the Indianapolis Colts, the team has had great success. Including the drafting of now Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and a Super Bowl championship in 2006.

