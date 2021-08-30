3 potential WRs for Indianapolis Colts with TY Hilton out for several weeks

The injury woes continue to decimate the 2021 NFL season for the Indianapolis Colts, as WR TY Hilton has been added to their never-ending injury report.

Backup QB Sam Ehlinger is out for over a month; OL Sam Tevi is out for the season; WR Dez Patmon has a foot injury, and QB Carson Wentz and OL Quenton Nelson are rehabbing their foot surgeries. QB Jacob Eason will likely start Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, but will be without No.1 WR TY Hilton.

This is Hilton's second injury that'll force him to miss several games; he missed six in 2019 because of a partially torn calf muscle. He had 56 catches for 762 yards and five TDs in 2020. He re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal after declining a bigger offer from the Baltimore Ravens.

The depth behind TY Hilton is extremely young, with 2020 2nd-rounder Michael Pittman Jr (40 catches, 503 yards, one TD), 2017 UDFA Zach Pascal (44 catches, 629 yards, five TDs) and 2019 2nd-rounder Parris Campbell (six catches, 71 yards).

That's not a stellar group to enter the season-opener against Seattle without your starting QB with. TY Hilton could be out for several weeks, including games against Seattle, LA Rams and Tennessee Titans.

Seventh-round rookie Mike Strachan could see time in the Colts' four WR sets, but he has only shown glimpses of what he can bring to the field. Dezmon Patmon had a great preseason, but is questionable due to his foot injury.

UDFAs Tyler Vaughns and Tarik Black had a decent preseason, so at least one of them could be on the active roster for Week 1. The Indianapolis Colts may have to bring in outside help at WR with a more experienced player until TY Hilton is cleared to play.

On that note, here are three WRs for Indianapolis Colts to look at with TY Hilton out for several weeks:

#1 Donte Moncrief

Donte Moncrief was drafted in 2014 in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts. His best year was in 2015, with 64 catches, 733 yards and six TDs.

He went to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, and the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, catching one pass for the New England Patriots in 2020.

Moncrief was recently released by the Houston Texans, and remains available. He, at least, has the experience, but the free agent pool is quite empty for solid WRs. He could be the fourth WR in the rotation as rookie Mike Strachan gets more exposure.

Dropped passes were a red flag for him in 2019, but he wouldn't have to play a large role with the Indianapolis Colts. The team could even cut Moncrief, once TY Hilton returns to the lineup.

#2 N'Keal Harry

Nkeal Harry has been standing out in camp, could this be the year he finally breaks out? 👀 pic.twitter.com/tHIUMjjiE3 — Patriots Drive (@PatsDrive) August 12, 2021

N'Keal Harry has been linked to the Indianapolis Colts after he requested a trade earlier in the offseason. The Colts could really use a bigger talented player like Harry, even once Carson Wentz and TY Hilton are healthy.

The Indianapolis Colts originally had an eye on N'Keal Harry at the NFL Combine, but the New England Patriots drafted him much earlier than Indianapolis had him. He is worth keeping around long-term, and could develop into a main starter, especially with TY Hilton aging.

#3 James Washington

Washington Football Team vs Pittsburgh Steelers

If James Washington wants more targets and a larger role, the Indianapolis Colts could be an ideal spot. He could leap Parris Campbell as a starter with early production and give the WR group more speed.

He's a talented WR who just couldn't find any targets in a crowded group. Washington has proven himself in 2019 with 735 yards, leading the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He could enter Indianapolis as the third or fourth WR, prove himself and climb the depth chart while seeing an increase in targets each game. Once Carson Wentz returns as the starter, he will have a pretty good WR group that wasn't there a few weeks ago.

Edited by Bhargav