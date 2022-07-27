Jimmy Garoppolo's next team: Where will Super Bowl-winning QB fit best in 2022?

After months of waiting, Jimmy Garoppolo's fate appears to be nearing its reveal. With a Super Bowl and an NFC Championship appearance on his resume, the quarterback could entice several teams. If team accomplishments do not convince general managers to bite, his statistics will. In his career, he's thrown for 71 touchdowns and 38 interceptions.

While most teams have who they need at quarterback, several others could still do with an upgrade. That said, who will end up with the former disciple of Tom Brady? Here's a look at a few options.

Where will Jimmy Garoppolo go? The logical fits for the QB

Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers

The Atlanta Falcons already have a rookie quarterback and a veteran bridge quarterback. However, a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo for the right price would be a worthy upgrade for the team.

Rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder was selected after the first round. The team knows it will take him at least one full year to develop into a starting-caliber quarterback.

Currently, the man for the job is Marcus Mariota, the backup for the Las Vegas Raiders last season. Instead of hoping that a backup can return to starter status, the team would be better off rolling the dice with a quarterback who has played in a Super Bowl.

The New Orleans Saints are another great option. Jameis Winston missed a large part of the season last year. With Sean Payton gone, losing Winston again would essentially end the season. Adding Garoppolo could generate a decent quarterback competition and give the team a backup plan if either player suffered an injury.

This would essentially be the same setup as the Mariota-Tannehill duo heading into their lone year together on the Tennessee Titans with two injury-prone quarterbacks. Since that decision, the Titans have been a top contender in the AFC. Could the Saints be the same in the NFC with a similar move?

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan met this morning with Jimmy Garoppolo. The three men talked, and after, Shanahan told reporters, “We have moved on to Trey.” John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan met this morning with Jimmy Garoppolo. The three men talked, and after, Shanahan told reporters, “We have moved on to Trey.”

Lastly, the New York Giants have declined Daniel Jones' fifth-year option, signaling a likely lame-duck year for the quarterback. If the team feels like it is the end for their quarterback, they may as well bring on someone new this year. The team could add Garoppolo and give Jones September to impress while the new quarterback gets settled in.

If Jones fails, the team would still have a chance to save their season with the former New England Patriots quarterback. Garoppolo instantly started winning when he got on the field in San Francisco midway through the season in 2017. It could happen again.

