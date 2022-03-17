"He wanted out of the house because of the 'Encanto' soundtrack" - Jimmy Kimmel thanks Lin Manuel Miranda for Tom Brady's return

Tom Brady's return to the league has been the talk of the town since he decided to unretire and re-join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Comedian and talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel has a hilarious opinion of the GOAT's return. On a recent episode of "The Jimmy Kimmel Show," the host told the audience about the "real" reason the quarterback came out of retirement.

"Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, woke up and noticed it was daylight saving time and thought, 'What should I do with this extra hour of sunlight?' I know. I'll play a 23rd season of football. Yesterday, he announced that he's going to return to play again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41 days after he retired from playing with them. Tom Brady's like your friend who announced that she's quitting Instagram and then posts something three hours later."

Kimmel continued to reveal his hilarious reason for the Pro Bowl quarterback coming back to the NFL.

"I guess he realized that if he retired, there wouldn't be anybody around to make sure Gronk doesn't eat a gallon of Tide Pods. A month ago, Tom Brady said his plan was to spend more time with his family and his three kids. You know Lin Manuel Miranda is here tonight (of "Encanto"). I have to tell you, I think the reason why Tom wanted out of the house is because of the encanto soundtrack."

All jokes aside, rival teams of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have lost a bit of sleep pondering his return. The Buccaneers look to once again sit near the top of the conference standings.

Why did Tom Brady return to the NFL?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Until we hear from the man himself, no one will really know why he decided to return to the league. Many NFL players retire when they can no longer play the game of football at an elite (or even average) level.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion led the league last season in passing yards with 5,316 (a career-best). He also had 43 touchdowns with only 12 interceptions.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

After his initial retirement in early February, there were rumors that there was strife between himself and Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. These rumors were quickly refuted by Arians, who had two simple words when learning of the GOAT's return to the team:

"Total excitement."

Many fans would likely share a similar sentiment.

Edited by Adam Dickson