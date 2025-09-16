JJ McCarthy injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Vikings QB amid ankle issues

Fantasy football managers rostering J.J. McCarthy have a new concern to add to their list - an ankle injury that will sideline the young quarterback for at least a few weeks.Following a Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed that McCarthy has a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss two to four weeks. While the team is not planning to place him on short-term injured reserve, this is yet another setback in what has been a difficult start to his NFL career.The injury, which occurred on a third-quarter scramble, adds to an already shaky start for the No. 10 overall pick. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season due to a torn meniscus, and in his first two professional starts, his performance has been mixed.He led a thrilling comeback victory against the Chicago Bears in Week 1 but struggled mightily in Week 2, completing only 11 of 21 passes for 158 yards with two interceptions. His low QBR of 20.1 is the second-lowest in the league, a troubling sign for his fantasy value.For fantasy managers, McCarthy’s immediate outlook is bleak. The Vikings’ offense, which has already been dealing with a barrage of injuries to key players like running back Aaron Jones and multiple offensive linemen, will now be led by veteran backup Carson Wentz.Wentz, who was signed just a few weeks ago, will take over as the starter. His presence, while a potential stabilizing force for the offense, does not instill a lot of confidence for fantasy purposes. While Wentz has played in similar offensive schemes before, his recent track record as a starter is not a cause for excitement.How JJ McCarthy's injury affects other Vikings' fantasy impactsNFL: Minnesota Vikings Training Camp - Source: ImagnThe more significant fantasy concern is the ripple effect of McCarthy's injury on the Vikings' top playmakers. While stars like Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson are must-starts regardless of who is under center, their fantasy upside takes a hit.McCarthy has shown a willingness to hold onto the ball and has a high time-to-throw rate, which could be a factor in his struggles. Wentz, with less rapport and a different style of play, could lead to a reduction in the consistent, high-volume production that fantasy managers have come to expect from the Vikings' receiving corps.Additionally, the Vikings' backfield is in flux. Aaron Jones is also dealing with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play in Week 3, which could make Jordan Mason a high-volume play, but the overall offensive struggles could cap his ceiling.Ultimately, while McCarthy's injury is a blow to his long-term development, fantasy managers should already be looking at other options. The best course of action is to stash him on the bench or injured reserve if possible, and pivot to a more reliable option until he returns to full health. The Vikings’ offense is in for a tough stretch, and fantasy managers must prepare for the fallout.