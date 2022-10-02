JJ Watt reveals he received heart shocks this week to treat serious medical condition

JJ Watt delivered a serious update about his health less than four hours before the Arizona Cardinals' Week 4 clash against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.

Here's what the superstar defensive end had to say on his official Twitter page:

"I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today."

Here's how the CDC officially defines A-Fib, which JJ Watt claims he dealt with on Wednesday leading up to the Cardinals game on Sunday:

"Atrial fibrillation, often called AFib or AF, is the most common type of treated heart arrhythmia. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slowly, too fast, or in an irregular way. When a person has AFib, the normal beating in the upper chambers of the heart (the two atria) is irregular, and blood doesn’t flow as well as it should from the atria to the lower chambers of the heart (the two ventricles). AFib may happen in brief episodes, or it may be a permanent condition."

JJ Watt is yet to give specific details about his potentially serious health condition, besides saying it happened on Wednesday and was treated on Thursday in the days leading up to Week 4.

Will JJ Watt play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4?

Arizona Cardinals DE JJ Watt

While being diagnosed with atrial fibrilation just four days prior to an NFL game may sound extremely concerning and would potentially be a reason for sitting out, JJ Watt announced on his Twitter page that he is still playing on Sunday for the Arizona Cardinals against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

NFL insider Josina Anderson suggested on her own Twitter page that it appears Watt is going to play against the Panthers. She also stated that Watt plans to give an update on his health condition at the conclusion of the Week 4 game.

Here's what Anderson reported:

"JJ Watt is currently expected to address the health situation he tweeted about this morning regarding his heart after the game."

The NFL world will be waiting anxiously for Watt's update. He is one of the most beloved players in the league, while also being one of the most dominant defensive players in NFL history. He was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017, while also being named the Defensive Player of the Year three times, one of only three players in NFL history to win the award three times.

It's a good sign that he's apparently playing in Week 4, but Watt's health is clearly a situation that needs to be monitored closely. Any condition relating to the heart is a legitimate cause for concern.

