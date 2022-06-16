3 NFL superstars who deserve to go out with a Super Bowl ring

The ultimate goal of most NFL players is to one day win a Super Bowl. Even legendary players with a long list of accomplishments often don't feel complete without winning at least one ring. Winning a Super Bowl is a difficult task and there are many players that never achieve it, even after lengthy careers.

Deserving a ring and winning a ring are two very separate matters. That said, here are three active NFL legends who deserve to win their first Super Bowl ring before retiring.

#1 - JJ Watt - 3 time NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt

JJ Watt is one of only three players in NFL history, along with Aaron Donald and Lawrence Taylor, to be named the Defensive Player of the Year three times. Watt did so during the 2012, 2014, and 2015 seasons while still with the Houston Texans.

Statsroto @StatsRoto Just a reminder that #Texans DE JJ Watt is the only player in history of the NFL to record 20 plus sacks in a season more than once. He also has won 3 DPOY awards in his career, a feat only matched by #NY #Giants great Lawrence Taylor. Could he win his 4th this season? #GOAT Just a reminder that #Texans DE JJ Watt is the only player in history of the NFL to record 20 plus sacks in a season more than once. He also has won 3 DPOY awards in his career, a feat only matched by #NY #Giants great Lawrence Taylor. Could he win his 4th this season? #GOAT https://t.co/VdxKO5vBv5

Watt hasn't won a Super Bowl ring or appeared in the big game. He is now 33 years old and playing with the Arizona Cardinals, who made the playoffs last season. With an exciting and developing team such as the Cardinals, Watt still has a shot at getting a Super Bowl ring, though his time is starting to run out.

#2 - Adrian Peterson - NFL MVP winner and 3 time rushing champion

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson is one of the greatest running backs of all time. In addition to winning an MVP award and leading the league in rushing yards three times, he is one of only eight players ever to record more than 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. He also ranks fifth all-time with 14,918 career rushing yards.

13 TD Adrian Peterson’s MVP season was immaculate348 Carries6.0 YPC2,314 Total Yards13 TD Adrian Peterson’s MVP season was immaculate 😳🔥348 Carries6.0 YPC 2,314 Total Yards13 TD https://t.co/zox6z4JSKo

Peterson is 37 years old entering the 2022 season, which may be young for a human, but is ancient for a running back. He is currently a free agent and is yet to retire, so it appears he's still looking for another opportunity to contribute with a new team.

#3 - Julio Jones - 5 time All-Pro and 2 time receiving leader

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones

Julio Jones is one of the most dominant wide receivers of this generation. During his peak with the Atlanta Falcons, he was selected to five straight All-Pro teams while twice leading the league in yards and once leading in touchdowns. He was near unplayable.

Jones is currently a free agent during the 2022 NFL offseason after being released by the Tennessee Titans. He will be 33 years old entering the 2022 season, so he's likely running out of time in search of his first Super Bowl ring.

